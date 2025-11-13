Eltropy CEO Ashish Garg Launches 'Human × AI' Podcast

Ashish Garg launches "Human x AI: Unscripted" podcast

Candid conversations with leaders and innovators reimagining banking with AI – from the boardroom to the debugging room

Most AI conversations happen in boardrooms where everyone speaks Silicon Valley jargon about paradigm shifts. But the real story is what credit unions and community banks are actually experiencing.” — Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO, Eltropy

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy, recently launched "Human × AI: Unscripted," a new podcast exploring the human side of AI through candid conversations with leaders, innovators, and thought leaders reimagining banking with AI.The podcast cuts through the usual AI narrative – the "future this, disruption that" rhetoric – to focus on the humans building it, the leaders navigating it, and the communities being shaped by it. From credit union executives debugging implementations at midnight to community bank staff discovering unexpected AI wins, the podcast reveals what really happens when financial institutions adopt artificial intelligence."Most AI conversations happen in boardrooms where everyone speaks Silicon Valley jargon about paradigm shifts," said Garg. "But the real story is what credit unions and community banks are actually experiencing – the 3 a.m. calls, the member who stumped your AI with a simple question, the wins nobody talks about because they seem too small. These aren't fancy add-ons anymore. This is how financial services really work now."Topics range from practical implementation challenges to philosophical questions about AI's role in preserving the human touch that defines community financial institutions. Guests include credit union CEOs who've successfully deployed AI, engineers who've built solutions specifically for CFIs, and members whose lives have been improved by AI-powered services – no hype, no jargon, just honest conversations about building a more inclusive financial world.The first three episodes feature known industry veterans Lindsay Myhre, CEO of STCU ; Daniel Thurman, CEO of Frontier Credit Union; and Seth Schaefer, EVP / Chief Impact Officer, Rivermark Community Credit Union.New episodes will be released weekly on all major podcast platforms.Listen on your favorite platform:- YouTube- Amazon Music“Because the future isn't just powered by AI. It's powered by humans who understand it.”About Ashish GargAshish Garg is Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy, which he's built from a 2013 startup into the leading AI-powered digital conversations platform serving over 700 community financial institutions. Named a 2023 American Banker Innovator of the Year finalist and recipient of BAI's 2023 Global Innovation Rising Star Award, Garg has led strategic acquisitions that created an integrated platform spanning text, video, secure chat, voice, and AI solutions. His mission – shaped by his own experience as an immigrant struggling to secure a home loan until a credit union believed in his potential – drives Eltropy's focus on providing everyone access to financial capital, anytime, anywhere.About EltropyEltropy is the leading unified conversations platform for community financial institutions. Its AI-driven communications tools give financial institutions the ability to communicate, automate, and improve operations and engagement across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy’s platform, institutions can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, Chat, Video, and Voice, all integrated into a single platform. For more information visit eltropy.com.

