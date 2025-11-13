‘Life of Mike’ Thriller Expands Theatrically in Atlanta, New York and London

Derick Halliman at DGA Membership Screening Q&A in Los Angeles - July 26, 2025 - Photo by Quintin Lundy

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a successful summer debut that saw LIFE OF MIKE claim the #1 spot at Tara Theatre in Atlanta and rank #22 overall in total gross in Metro Atlanta, the acclaimed independent drama is expanding to New York City’s Village East by Angelika and Atlanta’s Plaza Theatre on November 28, followed by an international opening at London’s Genesis Cinema on December 5.

The expansion marks another major milestone for director and DP Derick Halliman, whose first feature is making waves for its visually raw storytelling. Earlier this year, Halliman was featured on the Directors Guild of America’s “The Director’s Cut” podcast discussing the making of LIFE OF MIKE and his journey as a filmmaker. (Listen to the episode here)

“I’m excited to see LIFE OF MIKE reach new audiences across the U.S. and overseas,” said Halliman. “This expansion represents a proud step forward—not just for the film, but for Mountain Park Media as we continue to build opportunities for independent storytelling on a larger scale. We’re grateful for the momentum and can’t wait to share this journey with even more moviegoers.”

Shot and produced in Atlanta, LIFE OF MIKE will continue its journey this Fall building strong word-of-mouth and a dedicated grassroots following. The upcoming theatrical expansion will introduce the film to international audiences while giving Atlanta moviegoers another opportunity to experience the story on the big screen.

For more information, visit LifeofMikeFilm.com.

ABOUT ‘LIFE OF MIKE’

Mike Smith (Miko DeFoor), a thriving real estate tycoon, lives a life devoid of close friends or family. As his birthday unfolds, his wife Celeste (Shareese Ballard) makes a heartfelt attempt to show him love, setting off a chain of events that shatter his expectations. By day's end, Mike is confronted with the stark reality of who genuinely cares for him and who does not.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN PARK MEDIA

Mountain Park Media is a boutique film production company based in Atlanta, GA. We specialize in the development, production and sale of commercial film and television projects. We work with filmmakers and other clients along every step of the creative process to ensure their visions become reality. Mountain Park Media’s long-term goal is to extend its catalog on an international scale by producing and acquiring films and television programs that tell stories for a global audience. Visit mountainparkmedia.com for more information.

