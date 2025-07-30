‘Life of Mike’ is #1 at Tara Theatre

Roberto Sanchez (left) as “Juan” and Miko Defoor (right) as “Mike” in “Life of Mike.” Courtesy of Mountain Park Media 'LIFE OF MIKE' from Mountain Park Media MountainParkMedia.com

The indie thriller from Derick Halliman is the top-selling film at Tara Theatre, #22 in Metro Atlanta, and among top‑5 films per screen in Atlanta

To be #1 at Tara and in the top‑5 per screen city‑wide is a wonderful validation of our team’s hard work.” — Derick Halliman

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIFE OF MIKE, the gripping suspense film directed and shot by Derick Halliman, received strong box office support over the weekend, opening at #1 at Tara Theatre in Atlanta and #22 overall in total gross in Metro Atlanta—remarkable for a single-location, independent release. Moreover, the film delivered a top‑5 box office performance per screen in Atlanta, underlining a per‑screen strength that can only be attributed to the film’s intriguing storyline and visually-stunning appeal.

“This kind of success underscores the passion of our Atlanta audience and the power of grounded, character-driven indie films,” said Derick Halliman. “To be #1 at Tara and in the top‑5 per screen city‑wide is a wonderful validation of our team’s hard work.”

LIFE OF MIKE, Mountain Park Media’s first feature film, premiered theatrically at the Tara Theatre on July 25 and will expand to additional theaters and the digital platform MPM Max in late Fall.

Tara Theatre, Atlanta’s premier indie and art‑house venue, has embraced LIFE OF MIKE since opening weekend. The film continues its run at Tara, where tickets can be purchased at https://www.taraatlanta.com/movie/life-of-mike.

ABOUT ‘LIFE OF MIKE’

Mike Smith (Miko DeFoor), a thriving real estate tycoon, lives a life devoid of close friends or family. As his birthday unfolds, his wife Celeste (Shareese Ballard) makes a heartfelt attempt to show him love, setting off a chain of events that shatter his expectations. By day's end, Mike is confronted with the stark reality of who genuinely cares for him and who does not.

TRAILER: https://youtu.be/LFQ6sZdRx70?si=TBT_aiwIEimJxQ_q

ABOUT MOUNTAIN PARK MEDIA

Mountain Park Media is a boutique film production company based in Atlanta, GA. We specialize in the development, production and sale of commercial film and television projects. We work with filmmakers and other clients along every step of the creative process to ensure their visions become reality. Mountain Park Media’s long-term goal is to extend its catalog on an international scale by producing and acquiring films and television programs that tell stories for a global audience. Visit mountainparkmedia.com for more information.

