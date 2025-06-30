Greenstone Advances Transportation Innovation for Agribusiness Through Strategic Partnership with BulkLoads

Greenstone Systems

New TMS solution brings real-time freight visibility and cost optimization to grain logistics through Greenstone’s partnership with BulkLoads

Partnering with BulkTMS will give our customers a unique position to better understand how to manage freight costs, carrier management, and grain movements from origin to destination.” — Duey Yliniemi, General Manager at Greenstone Systems

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenstone Systems, a Cultura company, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with BulkTMS, a transportation management solution developed by BulkLoads . This collaboration marks a pivotal advancement in Greenstone’s commitment to delivering innovative, scalable solutions for grain logistics and supply chain optimization across the agribusiness sector.Freight costs are one of the most significant variables in the margin of compression in agriculture. With transportation and logistics playing a critical role in grain movements, the need for real-time visibility and integrated data has never been more urgent. Greenstone's partnership with BulkLoads addresses these challenges head-on by introducing a fully integrated TMS solution to AGRIS and oneWeigh."Partnering with BulkTMS will give our customers a unique position to better understand how to manage freight costs, carrier management, and grain movements from origin to destination," said Duey Yliniemi, General Manager at Greenstone Systems.Greenstone Systems' TMS offering will provide an intuitive solution for tracking and managing grain freight and will be available through Greenstone Systems. This platform will support carrier engagement, GPS-based tracking, motor carrier network integration, and seamless data sharing, offering customers unprecedented visibility into grain transportation."From the very beginning—14 years ago—we’ve admired Greenstone and Cultura from afar. Through continued relationships, we’re humbled and honored to now work alongside their teams to support commodity traders, logistics professionals, and trucking companies. Together, we’re simplifying the end-to-end load life cycle by connecting systems to reduce manual entry and eliminate redundant transfer of information across bill of ladings, scale tickets, and other key freight documents," Jared Flinn, Co-Founder of BulkLoads.Together, Greenstone Systems and BulkLoads are redefining what's possible in grain logistics and bringing greater efficiency, transparency, and innovation to the heart of agribusiness.About Greenstone SystemsGreenstone delivers innovative, mission-critical solutions to agribusinesses. Greenstone holds a commanding share of the U.S. grain origination software market, serving over 400 customers and over 5,000 ERP users. With over 30 years in the marketplace, its products provide the stability, consistency, and innovation agribusinesses need to grow and remain profitable. Greenstone is part of the Cultura Technologies family, owned by Constellation Software, Inc. (CSI), a global specialist in vertical market software.About Cultura TechnologiesCultura brings together people, businesses, and technologies focused on building a thriving and resilient agri-food system. Globally, our insights help enable better decision-making across the entire food supply.About BulkLoadsBulkLoads is a leading freight technology provider serving the bulk trucking industry. Through its online marketplace, BulkLoads connects carriers, shippers, and brokers across North America. In addition to its core load board, the company offers a comprehensive suite of services including freight factoring, trucking insurance, permitting, fuel programs, and a transportation management system (TMS) designed specifically for bulk freight.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.