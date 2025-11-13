Shannon Anello to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shannon Anello, founder of Furball Fitness and franchisor, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on turning passion into a scalable pet-care brand, building values-driven teams, and innovating services that strengthen the human–pet bond.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s websiteIn her episode, Anello will explore how compassion, trust, and community can drive sustainable growth. She breaks down how systemizing care, hiring with heart, and service innovation (like wedding pet sitting) can elevate client experience and fuel expansion.Viewers will walk away with practical frameworks for purpose-led growth, resilient leadership, and creating offerings that truly serve customers.“Pets are family—and our work is to earn that trust every single day,” said Anello.Shannon’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/shannon-anello

