Haley Jones to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haley Jones, real estate expert and podcast host, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on overcoming personal challenges, embracing authenticity, and pursuing a life of impact.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Jones will explore how to rewrite limiting beliefs and live authentically. She breaks down how shifting self-talk can unlock resilience and purpose. Viewers will walk away with a renewed sense of how to navigate challenges and pursue their passions fearlessly.“Take the adventure,” said Jones.Haley’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/haley-jones

