Explore Authors Magazine releases its list of hot new books to read this 2025 holiday season

Season Greetings. Discover captivating new titles and authors. Check out Explore Author's Magazine's ultimate list of must-have hot new fiction and nonfiction books to read this holiday season.” — Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A young law school graduate finds himself on a farm instead of a court room in the gripping character-driven drama, Life Altered, by retired attorney, and prolific author J.B. Millhollin. GreyPlace Books, 9798295400759

In Prime Suspect by Scott J. Rolle, an ambitious Assistant D.A. must investigate the death of a congressman's daughter, hoping to launch his fledgling career. However, his boss has other ideas, hoping to thwart the young attorney's ambitions in this intense thriller suspense. Devonscott Press, 979-8993192918

Foie Gras to Jello, world renown chef, Christopher Mihy, chronicles his gripping up-and-down journey that spans across the world from France to the USA in this enjoyable memoir about his life. Chlamijam Publishing, 9798999261809

C.J. Toca's, The Lost Painting enthralls in this pulsating international spy thriller, and third installment in the gripping, highly recommended Stefania DiMaggio spy series. Saddle Ridge Publications, LLC 979-8986899695

In Ticket to Romance, on the morning of his wedding, a man is drawn back to a train ride that forever changed his life in this heartwarming slow-burn romance by Thanh Nguyen. FlyEagles, 979-8349641404

The Raven Chronicles: Darkhaven by Anthony D. Butler continues with Book 3. The fantasy series follows Raven as she tries to rescue her mother amid draining magic, and the threat of an immortal king, in this exciting fantasy series. Knightmajic Publishing, 979-8-9883348-4-2

White Picket Fences by Kyle Anne Robertson is a heartfelt family drama fueled by an honest story of motherhood, connection, and self-discovery in this intriguing heartfelt fiction. ALCES INK, 9798988389347.

Life, death, and one man's obsession with the truth and vengeance unearths a stunning secret in the riveting futuristic sci-fi, Black Hole Suns and Revelations by Aaron A. A. Smith. Lobsterkreativ, 978-1737247715

T.I.M.E: Time's Interactive Module Entity by Jerry B. Sanders, for 17 years, a man becomes obsessed with time after finding an artifact that eventually allows him to time travel with all the perks. Leaves and Streams Books, 979-8999434906

Embark on a transformative journey with The Pot of Life: The Ultimate Path to Purpose Fulfillment, by Erkenwald C. Apuri. This insightful and inspirational guide truly demystifies the age-old quest for divine purpose and meaning. HOLISTIC ESSENCE PRESS, 978-1-9191984-0-8

In Looks that Kill by Lee Gemmill, a wounded soul becomes the main character of a brutal serial killer’s game of cat and mouse in this intense thriller. Cottingham McMasters Publishing House LLC, 978-1958019351

A man languishing in afterlife purgatory, must protect a loving family from an impending attack, in Atonement: Near Disaster by Norman Merwarth. GatorTales Publishing, 979-8-9897064-2-6

In a dystopian future where humans are isolated from one another, a young man joins the resistance for freedom and falls in love in the futuristic sci-fi thriller, Two Days After Tomorrow by Steve Sanow. Gilgal Publishing, 979-8218692889

A respected international agent must track down a secret organization that hunts on the playgrounds of billionaires and the beautiful in, Pulse of the Panthers by Colby Swan. NeptuneSkyBooks, 9798993072005

An adopted young girl from India struggling to adjust to her new life in America, connects to a spirit whose previous life mirrors her own, in the gripping mystery, Apparition by Lawrence Terra. Feeding Tree Publishing 9798218758448

I Found You Wanting, a poetry book by Ogechukwu Umeh shares deep, explorative poems on life, love, and "the quiet voice within us" - a reflection of inner-self. Jumeo Press, 979-8218735937

Poems of a Lady: A Book of Poetry by P.J. Ralls shares beautiful and inspiring poetry about her deep connection and care of a traumatized horse called Lady and helping her overcoming trauma. Whispering Willow Books, 979-8218769598

In March Badness: The Tale of Ramshak Hall, on a journey to find himself, David Rigley is drawn into an investigation involving gambling and shady characters in this exciting read by Robert Feld. Meandered Stream Press, 979-8986526621

Pundemonium! Volume 9 by James E. Larson is the 9th book in this hilariously smart book of puns. This is a must-have for readers of puns. Enjoy the entire . Lefse Press, 9798989957668

COMING SOON TITLES:

Prolific playwright Edward Kenny releases a comprehensive collection of Kenny's plays in Bluebird Librettos, a must-have collection for the theater. Bluebird-Publishing, 979-8-9859987-3-3

in One Chance by James Chamberlain, a man down on his luck is given a second chance when a mysterious portal opens, rescuing him in a time of need. Johazi Books, 9798993531601

The Rum and Coke Outfit by Mario Pabon follows the derided 1949 all-Puerto Rican 65th Infantry, who must not only survive, but prove themselves to the U.S. military.

In the Wanderer by Stuart Lyle, a young lady takes on a much older mentor who teaches her to unharness her true powers in this epic fantasy adventure.

An Ember and A Drop in Time by Steven Shelton, in 1980s southern Kentucky lessons are learned when a young man faces cultural and social challenges in this uplifting coming-of-age journey of self-discovery.

The fantasy saga continues B.G. Ridge's intriguing follow-up fantasy adventure, Sins of Ei8ht. A hero must betray his morals when he is tasked with stopping a dark force in this magical tale.

Elizabeth Barton: The Nun Who Defied a King by A. Allan Chibi, offers a fictional recounting of the real-life story of a 16th century nun whose dire prophecies of calamity , won followers and enemies alike in this gripping, historical fiction.

Former Wisconsin Badger basketball player and college basketball coach, Freddie Owens shares his inspiring journey from Stark Park to championship in his memoir, Echoes of Stark Park.

Bastard Soldier, Earnest Medic by Michael Plotkowski follows a man who finds himself and his purpose after joining the military, in this humorous and uplifting story.

In Omega Rose: Book I of the Omega Rose Trilogy by. J.R. Marzolf, a global drama spirals out of an ancient secret into a fast-paced, modern world infused with cybercrime, genetic manipulation, and mind control in this gripping sci-fi thriller.

The Roads to Destiny by James R. Trammell follows the stories of Scottish immigrants early frontier life, and their spiritual journey to understanding their purpose in this inspirational fiction.

