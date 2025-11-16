Production Data to SAP/Grafana/PowerBI in 1 Minute

Get data from PLCs or sensors to Azure, AWS, SAP or Grafana easily DataTalk OT/IT security OT/IT Gateway official logo

Connect your production line data (OT) to systems like SAP, Grafana, MS PowerBI, or other custom IT setups. The ultimate link between machinery and the cloud.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAKING MACHINES TALK IT"We designed this product to make data integration feel less like rocket science and more like a cup of coffee" says Petr Svoboda, the CEO of DataTalk.With the tagline “Making Machines Talk IT,” the Gateway effortlessly connects your production line to systems such as SAP, Grafana, Microsoft Power BI, Azure, AWS or your custom IT setups.SECURITY FIRSTIn the age of cyber-sharks and data leaks, having a gateway that doesn’t double as a welcome mat for troublemakers is essential. The OT/IT GATEWAY ACTS AS A CONTROLLED BRIDGE BETWEEN OPERATIONAL TECHNOLOGY (OT) AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY ENVIRONMENTS — shielding your critical OT systems from direct exposure while enforcing policies, encrypting data, and enabling swift anomaly detection.USE CASES• Industrial Automation & Monitoring:Connect PLCs, SCADA systems and sensors with IT systems for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance.• Smart Manufacturing (Industry 4.0):Legacy systems meet modern IoT platforms with seamless protocol translation (Modbus, OPC UA, EtherNet/IP → REST API/MQTT).• Energy Management:Gather data from power generation/distribution equipment and integrate into centralized IT systems for optimization.• Smart Buildings:Bridge building systems (Modbus, KNX, Loxone) with cloud-based platforms for occupant comfort and energy savings.• Logistics & Warehouse Management:From conveyors to robotics, integrate OT standards with IT/cloud protocols to boost visibility and automation.• Oil & Gas Monitoring, Utilities & Smart Grids, Remote Asset Monitoring, Healthcare & Medical Devices, Fleet Management…GETTING STARTEDReady to go? Download for free – no registration requiredfor Windows or Linux RUNTIME & DEPLOYMENT OptionsWhether you prefer on-premises or edge deployment, the OT/IT Gateway fits your infrastructure.It supports Windows, Linux and Docker environments — and for low-latency edge scenarios, you can deploy on the dedicated DataTalk IPC device.What’s more: all data stays under your control, behind your firewall.LicensingSimple and transparent pricing:• Personal (50 tags) – FREE, LIFETIME license• Small/Mid (150 tags) – € 300 LIFETIME license• Mid/Large (1 500 tags) – € 700 LIFETIME license• Enterprise (unlimited tags) – Custom - LIFETIME licenseAll features included, updates free for 1 year (then 20 % p.a.).WHO IS IT FOR• IT/Data Analytics professionals• PLC Programmers / Service Technicians• Operations Managers• And others________________________________________About DataTalkDataTalk is her efor your industrial monitoring and control. With DataTalk’s powerful, AI-enhanced solution, you can get real-time alerts and seamless OT/IT integration or no-code dashboards and automated reporting. Each product is designed to simplify complex processes and maximize efficiency.Contact InformationOffice (Czech Republic)Velvarská 1699/29, Prague, Czech RepublicOffice (Germany)Marktplatz 6, Thierstein, GermanyFor press enquiries, demos, or to request a license, please go to our websites: www.data-talk.eu

Data from production to SAP/Grafana/PowerBi... in one minute

