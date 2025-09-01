DataTalk AI Alarm & Notify - Quick overview of production alarms

Production alarm overview SMS alarm notification - temperature over limit Table of Current Alarms on the Production Line

PRAGUE, PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataTalk Introduces AI Alarm & Notify: A Revolutionary Solution for Instant Detection and Response to Critical EventsDataTalk is pleased to announce the launch of its latest product, AI Alarm & Notify, designed for intelligent real-time monitoring. This solution seamlessly integrates with existing systems and instantly alerts users to any discrepancies through multiple communication channels such as email, WhatsApp, Discord or Slack.Designed to enhance operational efficiency and safety, this advanced AI-powered notification platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide end users with a sophisticated AI assistant. This AI system provides real-time insights, reduces alarm fatigue, and supports industrial operators in analyzing situations, predicting potential issues, and making proactive, well-informed decisions that enhance efficiency and reliability.Key Features of AI Alarm & NotifyData Processing from Multiple Sources: The system can process data from PLCs, IIoT sensors, MQTT, databases, and other sources, enabling comprehensive monitoring of technological processes.No-Code Graphical Computing Module:Users can combine and transform data without the need for programming, simplifying system configuration and management.Personalized Alerts:The system allows for the setup of hierarchies and custom filters, ensuring the right information reaches the right people at the right time.With the AI Bot Talkie feature, users can directly interact with their system, gaining instant insights and solutions—equivalent to expert supervision 24/7.Compatibility with Existing Systems:AI Alarm & Notify is fully compatible with existing SCADA and MES systems, allowing for seamless integration into existing infrastructures.About DataTalkDataTalk is a versatile no-code platform focused on operational and manufacturing efficiency. It provides solutions for OT/IT integration, AI SCADA, Connect, Log & Report, Web HMI, and Real-Time Dashboards. Each product is designed to simplify complex processes and maximize efficiency.More info and free to try: https://www.data-talk.eu/ai-alarm-and-notify/

Shows basic and advanced features of DataTalk AI Alarm & Notify product. Compatible with existing SCADA or MES systems, using AI as competent personnel.

