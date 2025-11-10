OVC Lawyer Marketing Wins 2025 Netty Award for Best SEO & Content Strategy

OVC Lawyer Marketing Wins 2025 Netty Award

DOWNERS GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OVC Lawyer Marketing is proud to share that it has been recognized for our exemplary work in Marketing (Best SEO & Content Strategy) at the 2025 Netty Awards. The Netty Awards are an industry-leading awards program, recognizing top leaders in different industries for achievements in marketing, design, public relations, and more.

The website design and marketing strategy for Robinson Law, PLLC was recognized by the Netty Awards for its eye-catching visual layout and accessibility to users, as well as its highly focused optimization for search engines. The revamped website and content strategy helps residents of Fairfax and the surrounding area quickly and easily find legal help for criminal defense and personal injury issues.

As OVC Lawyer Marketing celebrates this achievement, the team extends its deepest gratitude to its incredible team. The company wants to honor the work done by Matt Brady and Brian Wildman for their work on the website’s content and SEO strategy. For the contributions to the design, development, and project development, the company recognizes Luke Pietrzak, Napoleon Griffin, and Kyle Erhardt. Finally, OVC Lawyer Marketing would also like to thank their clients and customers for their unwavering support and trust in our work.

The Netty Awards judging panel is comprised of industry leaders with deep insights into the successes of global brands. Winners of the award have been featured in USA Today, Bloomberg, Forbes, and other notable publications. For more information about the Netty Awards, visit https://nettyawards.com/.

About OVC Lawyer Marketing

OVC Lawyer Marketing is an all-in-one marketing solution for law firms and other businesses in the digital space. They offer a variety of digital marketing services, including search engine optimization, generative engine optimization, content writing and editing, and website design.

OVC Lawyer Marketing crafts innovative marketing solutions for clients across the United States.

