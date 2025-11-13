Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,298 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,990 in the last 365 days.

Choose winter pruning to help prevent oak wilt

Trees across Michigan are just wrapping up their display of fall color, with the reds, oranges and yellows of oak trees often taking center stage. That annual autumn color fest may be at risk, though, because oak trees across areas of the Lower Peninsula, as well as in Delta, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette and Menominee counties in the Upper Peninsula, are dying from oak wilt.

One of the best ways to help prevent oak wilt from infecting trees on your property is to avoid wounding them during the high-risk infection period, April 15 to July 15. Winter is a safe time to prune oak trees.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Choose winter pruning to help prevent oak wilt

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more