Choose winter pruning to help prevent oak wilt

Trees across Michigan are just wrapping up their display of fall color, with the reds, oranges and yellows of oak trees often taking center stage. That annual autumn color fest may be at risk, though, because oak trees across areas of the Lower Peninsula, as well as in Delta, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette and Menominee counties in the Upper Peninsula, are dying from oak wilt.

One of the best ways to help prevent oak wilt from infecting trees on your property is to avoid wounding them during the high-risk infection period, April 15 to July 15. Winter is a safe time to prune oak trees.