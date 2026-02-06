EGLE’s grants and loans dashboard updated story map shows how budget investments benefit Michigan communities

More than half of the budget of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) flows directly back to Michigan communities. Through grants, loans and other support, these investments help protect public health, restore natural resources, and strengthen local infrastructure. EGLE’s updated Grants and Loans Dashboard and story map make it easy for residents to see where these dollars go and the impact they have.

A look at environmental investments

This interactive dashboard provides access to a rich dataset of information covering Fiscal Years 2019 through 2024. In that time, EGLE awarded over 4,900 grants and loans totaling more than $5.2 billion to local governments, businesses, and organizations. These funds support projects that improve drinking water systems, clean up contaminated sites, expand renewable energy access, and more.

Programs that make a difference

To help explain the dashboard, EGLE recently updated its story map, highlighting some of EGLE’s grant and loan programs, including:

Drinking Water State Revolving Fund – Helps communities replace aging pipes and ensure safe drinking water

– Helps communities replace aging pipes and ensure safe drinking water Clean Water State Revolving Fund – Supports wastewater treatment upgrades to protect Michigan’s lakes and streams.

– Supports wastewater treatment upgrades to protect Michigan’s lakes and streams. Brownfield Redevelopment – Transforms contaminated properties into housing, parks, and businesses, boosting local economies.

– Transforms contaminated properties into housing, parks, and businesses, boosting local economies. MI Solar Access – Expands renewable energy options for residents and small businesses.

– Expands renewable energy options for residents and small businesses. Michigan Invasive Species Grants – Supports wastewater treatment upgrades to protect Michigan’s lakes and rivers.

– Supports wastewater treatment upgrades to protect Michigan’s lakes and rivers. Scrap Tire Cleanup Grants – Removes thousands of abandoned tires, reducing fire hazards and improving neighborhoods.

Explore and stay connected

Residents can explore the dashboard and story map to see how EGLE is investing in Michigan’s future. The site includes links to all funding opportunities and information on how to subscribe to the EGLE’s Grant and Loan Opportunities listserv for updates.

Check out the story map for more information.