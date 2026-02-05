EGLE announces $3.87 million in awards supporting communities hosting renewable energy projects

LANSING, Michigan — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has announced the seventh round of Renewables Ready Communities Awards (RRCA) to support nine communities (listed below) hosting solar power and battery storage projects that will provide Michigan households and businesses with clean energy.

“These awards demonstrate EGLE’s commitment to partnering with communities to build Michigan’s clean energy future,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “Through the Renewables Ready Communities program, local governments are gaining the resources they need to reinvest in public safety, essential services, and projects that strengthen their communities.”

The RRCA program offers flexible funding to local governments for community improvements and infrastructure projects and services like road and bridge repairs, public safety, park enhancements, and building upgrades. This program incentivizes communities to host large-scale renewable energy projects such as wind, solar, and battery storage by providing awards that supplement the project’s tax revenue and community benefits.

The newest awards

The current round of awards totals $3.87 million and supports nine local units of government. Half of each award is disbursed upon the start of energy project construction, and the other half upon the start of operation. Here are the awardees and the related renewable energy projects:

$375,000 to Coldwater Township in Branch County for hosting Cold Creek Energy Center, a 75 megawatt (MW) battery storage project with an expected construction date of September 2026 and an operation date of March 2027.

“We are enthusiastic about this opportunity to allocate additional resources to areas that are typically beyond our budgetary constraints,” said Newburg Township Clerk Amanda Duff. “The Three Lakes Solar project is currently benefiting residents within the community. Through the award program, this project has the potential to extend its benefits to the entire township.”

Duff said the award will support ambulance and fire department programs, enhance ongoing Township Hall construction, and help complete previously unbudgeted road projects.

Lawrence Township plans to use its award for road upgrades – with a 150% increase to its yearly road budget, from $100,000 to $250,000 – along with park improvements and enhancements to public safety and energy.

“We approached this thoughtfully. We worked closely with the developer through open dialogue to address concerns, while upholding all local ordinances and state standards,” said Township Permit Clerk and Housing Coordinator Matthew Sanborn. “The result is a win-win: clean energy progress, over $7 million in projected property taxes for our township over the project's life, plus the RRCA funding.”

The current awards close out the initial $30 million allocated for the RRCA in Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s fiscal year 2024 budget. The program will continue with $129.1 million in federal funding expected to scale up the RRCA, launch a pilot to build renewable energy projects on brownfields, strengthen support for local governments through EGLE’s Renewable Energy Academy, support clean energy-related workforce development, and develop a comprehensive strategy to meet the state’s goal of 60% renewable energy by 2035.

The RRCA program announced its first round in October 2024, the second in December 2024, the third in January 2025, the fourth in April 2025, the fifth in June 2025, and the sixth in September 2025. Together with the new round, the awards have supported 51 counties, cities, and townships.

An interactive map on the RRCA webpage shows all the Michigan municipalities with renewable energy projects eligible for awards. Information on the map includes project size, intended use of award funds, and a dashboard summarizing statistics about the award.

Deploying renewable energy at scale is essential to meeting targets in the state’s MI Healthy Climate Plan. The RRCA program is a key tool to meeting the 60% renewable energy, 100% clean energy, and 2,500 MW storage standards set under the state’s landmark 2023 clean energy laws. Clean energy resources like those supported with this program are helping Michigan achieve a diverse, affordable, and sustainable energy portfolio.