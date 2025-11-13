Canada Microgreens Market to hit $168.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.9%

Canada microgreens industry report

Surge in population, increase in health and wellness trend among target customers, and changes in lifestyle and food habits drive the growth of the market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Canada microgreens industry was pegged at $99.3 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $168.6 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2028.Surge in population, increase in health and wellness trend among target customers, and changes in lifestyle and food habits drive the growth of the Canada microgreens market. On the other hand, lack of skilled workforce to operate microgreen farming and high investment costs, owing to deployment of expensive systems in microgreen farming impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in adoption of vertical farming and increase in social media marketing are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Report (125 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16194 The Canada microgreens market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to rise in consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with microgreen food products such as benefits against chronic diseases to promote optimal health, longevity, and quality of life fuels demand for microgreens. Furthermore, rapid expansion of the retail industry plays a major role in the distribution of microgreens.Broccoli microgreens are great as they contain all essential and powerful nutrients such as vitamins A, B, C, E, and K just after 10-14 days of germination. Moreover, broccoli microgreens consist large quantities of essential minerals such as manganese, zinc, copper, and magnesium that are deficient in most people. In addition, broccoli microgreens consist large amount of sulforaphane as compared to any other food. Broccoli microgreens have a tangy taste, mild peppery aroma, and crunchy texture, owing to which it creates great addition in dishes such as tofu scramble, salads, sandwiches, soups and cooked grains, which also propel the Canada microgreens market demand.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canada-microgreens-market/purchase-options Moreover, in Canada microgreen industry there is an increase in adoption smartphones and other mobile devices among farmers, which provides farmers with latest development in the field of agriculture. In addition, farmers depend on broadband and other wireless technologies to catch the latest news in their field of interest and participate in practical knowledge sharing initiatives in the microgreens industry. Wide spread of internet has made agriculture resources available in a wide range of local languages, which help farmers gain awareness regarding various skills in the microgreens industry and boost growth of the Canada microgreens market. Advancements in farming technologies directly favor growth of the microgreens market, and is expected to further drive growth of the market during the forecast period. Indoor vertical farming is suitable and majorly used for cultivation of microgreens. It can be integrated with multiple technologies such big data analytics, robotics, internet of things, and artificial intelligence so that microgreens can be intensively monitored, controlled, and grown well without any agronomic constraint, all such factors results in Canada microgreen market trends.However, one of the major factors that restrict growth of microgreens farming is the heavy investment required for deployment of different components in agriculture. In addition, microgreen farming uses different methods to deliver passive medium and nutrient solutions in plant roots, which is more expensive than other agriculture methods. Moreover, indoor vertical farming involves various machinery, lighting, automatic systems, and temperature controlling units, which are very expensive. In addition, high capital investments required for adopting smart solutions to produce microgreen crops is a serious challenge for farmers, which hampers growth of the market.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16194 The Canada microgreens market is analyzed across type, farming, and end user. Based on type, the broccoli segment accounted for more than one-fifth of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2029. The cress segment, however, would register the fastest CAGR of 18.5% from 2021 to 2028.The leading market players analyzed in the Canada microgreens market size include Bowery Farming Inc., Charlie's Produce, Fresh Origins, GoodLeaf Farms, Gotham Greens, Living Earth Farm, Madar Farms, The Chef's Garden Inc., AeroFarms, and Teshuva Agricultural Projects Ltd. These market players have incorporated different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.Trending Reports:Biological Organic Fertilizer Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/biological-organic-fertilizer-market-A44156 Greenhouse Soil Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/greenhouse-soil-market-A35097 Fluid Shortening Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fluid-shortening-market-A302618

