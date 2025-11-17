Short Range Air Defense Systems Market is Projected to Showcase Significant Growth by 2031

Short Range Air Defense Systems

Short Range Air Defense Systems Market by Component, by Type, by Platform : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The short range air defense systems Industry was valued at $12.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $21.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.Significant factors that impact the growth of the short range missile defense system market comprise the growing use of unmanned aerial vehicles in modern battles and governments of developing nations enhancing defense activities to create protection against air attacks and threats. However, factors such as the high development costs of short-range air defence systems and Increased regulation by global organizations and government intervention are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the growing technological innovation across the aerial threats and modern warfare systems is expected to create new growth opportunities for the short range missile defense system during the forecast period.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09346 The need for aerial defense systems is growing as tensions between several countries rise, including Israel, the Middle East countries, Russia-Ukraine, China-India, China-Israel, China-Japan, China-Russia, and China-Taiwan. As a result, nations around the world are heavily spending on updating their defensive equipment. For instance, Thales signed a contract extension by the Royal Marines and British Army in March 2021 to maintain the Short-Range Air Defense (SHORAD) for military and navy applications. The contract was for $137 million (£98.4 million). As a result of the increased demand for advanced air defenseRising geopolitical tensions across regions such as Israel and the Middle East, Russia and Ukraine, China and India, China and Israel, China and Japan, China and Russia, and China and Taiwan have significantly heightened the global demand for aerial defense systems. In response, many nations are increasing investments to modernize their defense infrastructure and upgrade air defense capabilities.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/short-range-air-defense-systems-market/purchase-options The global short range air defense system market is analyzed across component, type, platform, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.North America currently dominated the global short range air defense system market in 2021. This is primarily due to the active presence of market players across the region and an increase in an upgrade, procurement, and modernization plans for enhancing the capabilities of defense forces. The defense budget of the major North American countries, such as the U.S. and Canada, has perceived a modest Y-o-Y growth over the last decade. In addition, the U.S. is the most active user of air defense systems in North America, and it is now focusing on modernizing its existing military fleet. Furthermore, the country is a major exporter and consumer of air defense systems on a global scale. Furthermore, the U.S. is home to significant businesses involved in short-range air defense systems, including General Dynamics, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09346 Moreover, Canada is expanding its efforts to improve defense spending as a result of the codified 20% GDP contribution to defense modernization by all North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member countries. Several programs for building and inducting complex military assets are now underway, such as the F-35 program and the FFG(X) program, which will generate chances for market players to construct modern air defense systems around the country. Furthermore, it is home to the Canadian NORAD Region (CANR), one of three North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) areas. It is in charge of significant tasks such as providing aerospace surveillance, identification, control, and warning for the defense of Canada and North America.Key players operating in the global short-range air defense system market size include Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation., Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and Thales Group.Trending Reports:Military Drones Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-drones-market-A07156 Solar-Powered UAV Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solar-powered-uav-market-A08543 Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-seat-actuation-systems-market-A07210

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.