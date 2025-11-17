Saudi Arabia Construction Chemicals Market Size to Reach USD 2.7 Billion by 2032, Says Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

surge in construction activities in the region is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The construction chemicals market in Saudi Arabia is experiencing growth due to increase in government spending on construction projects coupled with rise in participation by private players in the real estate sector. In addition, the demand for construction chemicals in Saudi Arabia is expected to be driven by rise in demand for new residential complexes and commercial structures.The Saudi Arabia Construction chemicals market size was valued at $1.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $2.7 billion by 2032. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.Construction chemicals are specialty chemical compounds used to speed up construction activities or improve durability of existing structures. The expansion of the infrastructure sector, coupled with the growing number of repair operations in the country, has necessitated the use of sophisticated technologies in construction activities, owing to the steady growth in demand for building chemicals in recent years.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09390 Segment Overview:On the basis of application, the residential segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%. Saudi Arabia is supporting the ongoing trend toward modernization of construction through renovation projects, new construction projects and other civil projects to strengthen the size of its construction and residential sector.Depending on product type, the concrete admixture segment held the highest market share of around 47.4% in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The concrete admixtures segment dominates the Saudi Arabia construction chemicals market, owing to its increasing use in residential as well as commercial structures. Depending on external insulation & finishing, the insulation material segment held the highest market share of around 55% in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09390 The building sector is expanding at a rapid pace, which is good news for the concrete surface retarders market. Nonetheless, people in industrialized nations are undoubtedly less aware of these retarders or their benefits. Most nations currently employ less expensive substitutes. For instance, the methods utilized in flatwork only entail rolling and spreading pea gravel or a sugar-water mixture onto the surfaces of recently poured concrete. End users favor these options because they have a decorative finish. Examples of these consumers are those in the ready-mix concrete, precast concrete, concrete cast stone, and concrete goods industries.Thus, it is critical to the development of this industry to educate customers about the benefits and features of using concrete surface retarders on both vertical and horizontal concrete surfaces. Commercials, trade exhibits, and events will undoubtedly contribute to increasing awareness and promoting the usage of concrete surface retarders in industrialized nations.The factors driving the market for construction chemicals include growth in demand for such chemicals from the cement industry and foreign investors entering the market in Saudi Arabia. The country also focuses on growing transport infrastructure, such as metro, rail, airport, and road construction projects, to improve connectivity in the country, and has comprehensive plans to develop social infrastructure, transport, and energy & utility building in the country.Buy this Complete Report (259 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Increase in government spending in local infrastructure funding, such as power plants, water treatment plants, and aviation academies, create a huge opportunity for Saudi Arabia's cement admixtures industry. Furthermore, construction of the kingdom's alumina refinery's 1.8 million metric tons per year capacity has improved the availability of essential raw materials for cement additives in Saudi Arabia. The demand for building chemicals is expected to increase at a significant rate, given the increasing urban population and the growth of industries.Key Players:The Saudi Arabia construction chemicals market analysis covers in-depth information of the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include Fosroc International Ltd., SABIC, Arkema, Don Construction Products Ltd., Construction Material Chemical Industries, Saak Construction Chemicals, Polywed Construction Chemicals, Meister Co., 3M Company, and Sika AG.About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.