Fourth Interagency Canine Competition Concludes in Bishkek with Support from the OSCE Programme Office

Bishkek, 12 November 2025 - The fourth Interagency Canine Competition of the Kyrgyz Republic concluded in Bishkek on 12 November, with support from the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek.

Held from 10 to 12 November, the competition brought together canine specialists and their service dogs from the State Service for the Execution of Punishments under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, the State Customs Service, the Drug Anti-Trafficking Service under the Ministry of Interior, and the Border Service. This year, the State Penitentiary Service, a partner of the Programme Office’s Human Dimension Department, hosted the event.

Over three days, teams competed in a series of challenging exercises, including drug detection in luggage, vehicles, and indoor premises, as well as demonstrations of obedience and teamwork between handlers and their service dogs.

The OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek has supported these competitions since 2022, helping to establish them as a valued tradition and an effective platform for experience-sharing, professional skill development, and interagency co-operation.

“The dedication and professionalism of canine units play an essential role in ensuring public safety and combating organized crime. Through these competitions, we see how strong interagency collaboration can enhance national capacities in law enforcement,” said a representative of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek.

The competition not only strengthened practical skills but also promoted trust and partnership among the law enforcement agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic.