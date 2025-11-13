Minister Pemmy Majodina officially launches Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that will provide water and sanitation services for Emfuleni Local Municipality, 14 Nov

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina, will on Friday, 14 November 2025, officially launch the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that will provide water and sanitation services for Emfuleni Local Municipality.

The SPV is the new independent entity formed through partnership between Rand Water Services (Pty) Ltd and Emfuleni Local Municipality’s Metsi-a-Lekwa water and sanitation unit. The company will provide water and sanitation services to the people of Emfuleni, assuming full responsibility for all service systems related to water and sanitation services and ensure basic and sustainable service delivery to residents and all stakeholders.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 14 November 2025

Time: 09h00 – 12h30

Venue: Emerald Resort & Casino, Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng.

For media confirmations please contact Ms Nthabiseng Dhlamini from Department of Water and Sanitation on 082 878 6915 / dhlaminin@dws.gov.za

For more information, contact:

Ms Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

Ministerial Spokesperson, Mr Cornelius Monama

Cell: 083 271 0808

E-mail: monamac@dws.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

