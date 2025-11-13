Dynamite Blockchain Announces Upcoming Listing of Kasya Token

The Company’s largest Treasury Holding is set to achieve its first major milestone.

Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (CSE:KAS)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (the “Company” or “Dynamite”) (CSE: KAS) is pleased to announce that Kasya, a voice first, AI smart agent mobile platform built on the Kaspa ecosystem, will soon have its native token Kasya (the “Kasya Token” or “Token”) listed on AscendEX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, according to a recent post from AscendEx*.

The upcoming listing will represent a major milestone for the Kasya ecosystem, enabling enhanced liquidity, greater global visibility, and broader distribution for the Token.

The first in a series of expected milestones for Kasya

The listing on AscendEX marks a key advancement in Kasya’s growth trajectory, as the project moves closer to the public launch of its flagship Kasya App—an intelligent voice assistant that allows users to perform blockchain actions, manage assets, and interact across DeFi and Kaspa-based applications through natural voice commands.

Kasya’s listing will open access to a wider global audience, reinforcing its mission to make blockchain interaction as intuitive as speaking to an AI assistant.

With the upcoming launch of Kaspa smart contracts**, Kasya will be able to integrate deeper on-chain functionality and liquidity. This advancement is expected to position Kasya to expand its ecosystem utility and open the door to listings on additional centralized and decentralized exchanges as the Kaspa DeFi layer matures.

Benefits of the AscendEX Listing

• Enhanced Liquidity: The listing will give the Kasya Token exposure to AscendEX’s deep order books and large global trader base, supporting stronger price discovery and smoother trading.

• Global Visibility: AscendEX’s multi-region presence will provide meaningful exposure across retail and institutional markets.

• Broader Distribution: By joining one of the world’s top centralized exchanges, Kasya will expand accessibility and strengthen community engagement ahead of its planned App launch.

“Kasya’s team has been diligently building one of the most exciting AI-driven products in the Kaspa ecosystem. As a strategic holder and ecosystem partner, we’re thrilled to see this next phase unfold with the upcoming AscendEX listing,” said Akshay Sood, CEO of Dynamite.

“This milestone will not only enhance Kasya’s global reach, but we believe it will also act as a catalyst for utility and value growth of the Kasya token,” Mr. Sood added.

Dynamite holds a strategic position in the Kasya Token as part of its broader Utility-Token Ecosystem Strategy, which focuses on high-utility digital assets. For more information on this strategy please visit: https://www.dynamiteblock.com/strategy.

About Kasya

Kasya is a voice first, AI smart agent mobile platform built on the Kaspa BlockDAG network, designed to make blockchain interactions effortless for individuals and businesses. Through natural-language voice commands, users can send payments, manage wallets, and access decentralized applications in over 25 languages. The Kasya Token powers the ecosystem’s utilities, governance, and rewards — providing transaction benefits, staking opportunities, premium feature access, and a deflationary buy-and-burn mechanism tied to platform revenues.

On behalf of the Company,

Akshay Sood,

Chief Executive Officer

236-259-0279

About Dynamite Blockchain Corp.

Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (dynamiteblock.com) is a blockchain technology and infrastructure company focused on building shareholder value through its Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy, which is comprised of 3 primary divisions: Holdings, Products and Services. The Holdings Division is the foundation, which focuses on acquiring utility-driven tokens that combine scarcity with real-world adoption and monetization. The Products and Services Divisions are intended to drive utility into the digital assets in the Holdings Division by the development and acquisition of products and services that will be compatible with the digital assets in the Company’s Holdings Division. Working in strategic harmony, the vertically integrated Blockchain Ecosystem not only offers shareholders ownership in rare and unique digital assets but also provides them with a unique investment vehicle that has utility generation built into its business model.

