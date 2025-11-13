Koenig Solutions is the Winner of 2025 Microsoft Training Services Partner of the Year

Koenig Solutions - Your Trusted Training Partner

Koenig Solutions wins 2025 Microsoft Training Services Partner of the Year for AI & Copilot training excellence, impacting 170,000+ learners globally.

Winning this global award is a huge honor. It’s a motivator and befitting milestone for our 25-year commitment to advancing Microsoft's technologies globally.” — Mr. Rohit Aggarwal, CEO, Koenig Solutions

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐊𝐨𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 has won the 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝. The company was chosen from all global Microsoft learning partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology."Winning this global award is a huge honor. It’s a motivator and befitting milestone for our 25-year commitment to advancing Microsoft's technologies globally," said 𝐑𝐨𝐡𝐢𝐭 𝐀𝐠𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐥, 𝐂𝐄𝐎 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐨𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬. "In a year defined by the launch of AI and Copilot, we focused on transforming uncertainty into confidence. We rapidly built a catalog of over 𝟔𝟎 𝐀𝐈 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 and 𝟏,𝟎𝟎𝟎+ 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐬 to deliver 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦, 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 that helped organizations worldwide understand the tangible value of their AI investments. We are proud to be aligning efforts with Microsoft to build a confident, AI-powered workforce."The 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation over the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 𝟒,𝟔𝟎𝟎 nominations across more than 𝟏𝟎𝟎 countries. Koenig Solutions was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services to learners globally.The 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 recognizes a Microsoft partner for excellence in providing innovative and unique training services, including skilling on the Microsoft Cloud, AI, Copilot, and Security. This award honors partners who demonstrate thought leadership and drive customer skilling transformation.Koenig Solutions was recognized for its leadership, extensive global reach and rapid innovation in delivering custom training to address the global skills crisis spurred by the launch of Microsoft’s AI and Copilot technologies.The company transformed 𝟐𝟒,𝟎𝟎𝟎+ learners into 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 & 𝐀𝐈 evangelists and trained over 𝟏𝟎,𝟒𝟎𝟎 professionals in Copilot end-user skills. Leveraging its AI-powered content creation, Koenig delivered contextualized training sessions in multiple languages and formats, achieving a 𝟗𝟓% positive feedback sentiment across all sessions. This approach included specialized training that demonstrated measurable ROI for enterprise customers and significant impact in academia, ultimately training 𝟏𝟕𝟎,𝟎𝟎𝟎+ individuals across the entire spectrum of Microsoft technologies.This 𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭-𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 was perfectly demonstrated by our work with a consortium of 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬 in a key 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 market. These banks had deployed hundreds of Microsoft 365 Copilot licenses but lacked the clarity to justify substantial, long-term AI investments. Koenig Solutions responded by developing and delivering targeted prompt engineering training focused on practical, real-world banking scenarios. These sessions not only taught professionals how to effectively use the technology but, critically, demonstrated its immediate value and ROI.The outcome was a profound shift in organizational confidence. Leadership teams across the involved financial institutions gained the conviction to move forward with organization-wide AI adoption strategies."Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said 𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐳𝐞𝐧, 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐟 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭. "This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world."The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18–21. Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐠 . The complete list of categories, winners, and finalists can be 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐊𝐨𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬Founded in 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟑, Koenig Solutions is a global IT training organization dedicated to making quality education accessible to everyone. With a presence across 𝟏𝟑+ major global locations, Koenig has empowered millions of learners worldwide through instructor-led, online, and hybrid training formats. As a long-standing Microsoft Solutions Partner, Koenig delivers cutting-edge, learner-centric programs that help individuals and organizations stay future-ready in the evolving digital landscape.

