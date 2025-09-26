Koenig Solutions Becomes VCF Education Delivery Partner for VMware by Broadcom Across India, Bangladesh & Nepal

Koenig Solutions Logo

Koenig Solutions becomes VMware VCF Education Partner for India, Bangladesh & Nepal, offering world-class cloud training to bridge regional IT skills gaps.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koenig Solutions , a global leader in training with 30+ years of experience, is proud to announce it has become an authorized VCF (VMware Cloud Foundation) Education Delivery Partner for VMware by Broadcom in India, Bangladesh, and Nepal. This prestigious partnership will empower regional professionals and organizations with world-class virtualization and cloud infrastructure training—helping close critical skills gaps and drive cloud-native innovation.𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐆𝐚𝐩 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐏𝐉 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬The Asia-Pacific region, including India, Bangladesh, and Nepal, faces a widening IT skills gap, particularly in cloud, virtualization, and infrastructure transformation. By joining Broadcom’s VCF education network, Koenig brings top-tier training on VMware’s full cloud technology stack, enabling learners to become deploy-ready from day one.Notably, Koenig is now authorized to deliver VMware VCF training courses, equipping professionals with the knowledge to deploy and manage the VMware Cloud Foundation platform confidently.𝐀 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬VMware’s VCF Education Delivery Partners uphold rigorous standards for technical expertise and instructional excellence. Through this partnership, Koenig ensures that every training segment—from vSphere and NSX, to vSAN and VMware Aria—delivers consistent, high-quality instruction aligned with the latest global best practices.Learners can choose from flexible formats—online, in-person, or blended—without compromising on content depth or instructor proficiency.𝐂𝐄𝐎 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭“This partnership with VMware by Broadcom is a milestone for Koenig, and a major step forward for IT professionals across South Asia,” said 𝐑𝐨𝐡𝐢𝐭 𝐀𝐠𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐥, 𝐂𝐄𝐎 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐨𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬. “By becoming a VCF Education Delivery Partner, we are not only expanding our footprint but also bringing world-class cloud and virtualization training closer to home. Our goal is to empower enterprises and individuals with the skills they need to accelerate digital transformation, drive innovation, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.”𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐓 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬Localized Access to Premium Training: Professionals across India, Bangladesh, and Nepal can now engage in authorized, VMware-developed VCF learning pathways—without having to travel internationally.𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 & 𝐑𝐎𝐈: VMware certifications are highly valued in the APJ job market, with training often leading to enhanced employability and career growth.𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬: Organizations can build in-house expertise in private cloud modeling, virtualization, and infrastructure modernization—key enablers for digital transformation.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐊𝐨𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 & 𝐕𝐌𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐜𝐨𝐦Koenig Solutions, founded in 1993, stands as a global leader in IT training. Known for its vast course portfolio, customized educational offerings, global presence , and partnerships with top global tech leaders, Koenig now extends its leadership further as a VCF Education Delivery Partner, delivering elite VMware Cloud Foundation training.VMware by Broadcom continues to expand its ecosystem to empower modern private cloud adoption. Its certified network of VCF Education Delivery Partners ensures access to the latest VMware Cloud Foundation stack and certified instruction across global markets.

