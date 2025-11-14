Driver Drowsiness Detection Camera Market CAGR to be at 16% from 2025 to 2029 | $2.42 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Driver Drowsiness Detection Camera Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Driver Drowsiness Detection Camera Market?

Recent years have seen a substantial expansion in the market size of driver fatigue detection cameras. Amid this trend, an increase from $1.15 billion in 2024 to $1.34 billion in 2025 is expected, corresponding to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. This pronounced growth during the historic period is mainly due to factors such as the increasing development of telematics solutions, rising use of sensors inside vehicles for safety monitoring, high demand for optimizing fleet management, growing customer interest in automated vehicle features, and heightened recognition of the effects of driver exhaustion on productivity.

The market for driver drowsiness detection camera systems is projected to undergo rapid expansion in the upcoming years, with its value expected to reach $2.41 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. The upsurge during the predicted period is credited to an increased need for AI-integrated driver surveillance systems, expansion of commercial vehicle fleets, greater implementation of fleet safety management platforms, heightened regulations requiring advanced in-cabin monitoring, and amplified consumer demand for passenger vehicle safety solutions. The forecast period will observe major trends such as vehicle safety regulations, commercial fleet management schemes, driver health and wellness initiatives, fusion with fleet telematics solutions, and transport-related corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Driver Drowsiness Detection Camera Market?

The uptick in road accidents is set to boost the expansion of the market for driver drowsiness detection cameras. Road accidents, defined as unforeseen vehicle collisions on streets leading to injuries, death, or property destruction, have been increasing primarily due to driver tiredness and irresponsible driving habits. These factors, such as long hours of driving without adequate rest periods, degrade a driver's alertness and reaction time, thus escalating the number of crashes. The surge in road accidents amplifies the need for drowsiness detection cameras. These systems keep an eye on the driver's wakefulness levels and alert them when signs of exhaustion are identified, serving to avert accidents induced by fatigue. For instance, the Department for Transport in the UK reported that in September 2025, motorcyclists accounted for 21% of all traffic-related deaths in 2024, an increase of 8% compared to data from 2023. Consequently, the escalating rate of road mishaps is fuelling the expansion of the driver drowsiness detection camera market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Driver Drowsiness Detection Camera Market?

Major players in the Driver Drowsiness Detection Camera Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Panasonic Holdings Corporation

• DENSO Corporation

• Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

• Continental Aktiengesellschaft

• ZF Friedrichshafen Aktiengesellschaft

• Magna International Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Aisin Corporation

• Valeo SA

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Driver Drowsiness Detection Camera Market?

Leading enterprises in the driver drowsiness detection camera market are concentrating on innovating superior road safety items like AI-based driver monitoring solutions to cut down accident occurrences. The AI-based driver monitoring solution employs artificial intelligence to scrutinize a driver's eyes, facial expressions, and head movements to detect weariness or distractions, providing real-time notifications to improve roadway safety. For instance, Netradyne Inc., an AI-focused fleet safety solution provider from India, unveiled the Driver-i D-450 video safety platform and a sophisticated Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Sensor in India in September 2025. This innovative system is equipped with four cameras observing the full duration of drive time with exceptional precision, pinpointing hazardous driving conducts and preliminary signs of drowsiness, including microsleeps, even under dim lighting or with sunglasses. The system, developed to align with India's expected road safety regulations, amplifies fleet safety through immediate alerts, driver instruction, and introducing a driver assessment method known as GreenZone. It aids in averting mishaps instigated by driver weariness and distraction.

What Segments Are Covered In The Driver Drowsiness Detection Camera Market Report?

The driver drowsiness detection cameramarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Wearable Cameras, In-Cabin Cameras, Integrated Systems

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

3) By Technology: Facial Recognition, Eye Tracking, Physiological Monitoring, Other Technologies

4) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

5) By End-User: Automotive, Transportation And Logistics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Wearable Cameras: Head-Mounted Cameras, Glasses-Mounted Cameras, Clip-On Cameras

2) By In-Cabin Cameras: Dashboard-Mounted Cameras, Rearview Mirror-Mounted Cameras, Seat-Back Mounted Cameras

3) By Integrated Systems: Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Integrated Cameras, Telematics Integrated Cameras, Fleet Management System Integrated Cameras

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Driver Drowsiness Detection Camera Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for driver drowsiness detection cameras, with the highest regional share. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the coming period. The report mapping the global market for these cameras encompasses diverse regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

