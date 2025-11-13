Sivaroma Naturals Expands Global Presence with Premium-Grade Essential Oils and Natural Extracts

Sivaroma Naturals expands worldwide with pure essential oils and natural extracts, delivering trusted quality, ethical sourcing, and premium manufacturing.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sivaroma Naturals , a trusted name in the global aromatherapy and wellness industry, has announced a major strengthening of its production, quality systems, and export capabilities as it continues to grow as a leading essential oils manufacturer in India . With a strong emphasis on purity, sustainability, and scientific precision, the company is set to meet the rising international demand for high-quality natural ingredients.For years, Sivaroma Naturals has supplied premium essential oils, carrier oils, herbal extracts, floral waters, and custom blends to brands, cosmetic formulators, wellness companies, and aromatherapy practitioners across the world. With a robust production setup and modern distillation technologies, the company ensures that every batch maintains potency, consistency, and authentic plant-derived richness.Strengthened Production and Quality SystemsAs global consumers shift toward natural, chemical-free, and sustainable personal-care ingredients, Sivaroma Naturals has expanded its manufacturing capabilities and testing standards to meet these evolving expectations. The upgraded facility includes advanced steam distillation units, cold-press extraction systems, and in-house quality labs equipped for GC–MS analysis, microbial checks, and purity assessments.Each essential oil undergoes rigorous quality control—from raw material selection to final packaging—ensuring that clients receive oils that are 100% pure, natural, and safe for cosmetic, therapeutic, and industrial applications.Sourcing That Supports Farmers and BiodiversitySivaroma Naturals works closely with farmers and local communities across India to ethically source botanicals such as lemongrass, peppermint, eucalyptus, basil, lavender, and more. Sustainable cultivation practices, fair pricing, and long-term farmer partnerships help preserve biodiversity while ensuring consistent availability of high-grade raw materials.By strengthening local sourcing channels, the company further solidifies its role as a responsible essential oil manufacturer in India that contributes to rural development and ecological balance.Serving Diverse Global IndustriesWith an expanding global footprint, Sivaroma Naturals now caters to industries such as:Cosmetic & skincare formulationsNatural perfumes and fine fragrancesAromatherapy and wellnessHome-care and personal hygiene productsHerbal remedies and traditional medicine marketsFood & flavoring applications (where approved)The company’s ability to create customized blends, bulk supply solutions, and white-label offerings has made it a preferred partner for both emerging brands and established international companies.Commitment to Clean, Transparent ManufacturingEvery process at Sivaroma Naturals reflects transparency, ethical sourcing, and environmental responsibility. From recyclable packaging to waste-reduction practices, the company is committed to clean and conscious manufacturing that aligns with global expectations for natural and sustainable products.With increasing scrutiny around ingredient authenticity, Sivaroma Naturals provides complete documentation and certifications, including GC–MS reports, COAs, MSDS sheets, and origin traceability—allowing customers to make informed, confident choices.Looking Ahead: Innovation & Global ExpansionAs demand for natural ingredients continues to rise across the beauty, wellness, and aromatherapy sectors, Sivaroma Naturals is actively expanding its product portfolio and global distribution capabilities. The company plans to introduce more specialty extracts, organic-certified oils, and functional ingredient blends tailored for cosmetic chemists and product developers.By combining traditional extraction knowledge with modern manufacturing standards, Sivaroma Naturals is ready to strengthen its presence across international markets and serve as a reliable partner for brands focused on purity, wellness, and natural innovation.

