LapSafe® Achieves Major Environmental Milestone as UK Tree‑Planting Partnership Expands

UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LapSafe , the UK’s leading manufacturer of smart lockers and charging trolleys , has announced significant progress in its ongoing partnership with the Time4Trees initiative, marking a new step forward in its long‑term environmental strategy.Following the launch of the programme in 2025 and team volunteering efforts, where LapSafestaff helped plant over 1,000 young trees, the company has now reached a major sustainability milestone as it enters 2026.Demonstrating Measurable Environmental ImpactThrough its partnership with Time4Trees, LapSafehas contributed to substantial UK-based environmental restoration:• 1,360 tonnes of CO₂ offset• 1,360 native trees planted• 10,900 square metres of land restoredThese measurable outcomes support the UK’s broader environmental objectives, helping organisations across education, public sector and corporate environments work towards long-term sustainability and net-zero commitments.The Growing LapSafeWoodland at Atlas Park, DartfordA key part of LapSafe’s environmental contribution is the establishment of the LapSafeWoodland at Atlas Park in Dartford, Kent, one of Time4Trees’ verified UK reforestation sites. Its strategic location near London makes it ideal for accessible corporate planting days and impactful urban woodland creation.The woodland has been intentionally designed with more than 15 native tree species, such as English Oak, Wild Cherry, Silver Birch and Ash, all selected to:• Strengthen local biodiversity• Support pollinators• Maximise long-term carbon captureAs these trees mature, they will help the surrounding landscape flourish for decades, creating lasting environmental value for both local communities and the wider ecosystem.Building a Culture of Environmental ActionLapSafestaff continue to play an active role in the initiative, volunteering at planting and potting days and supporting the early development of young trees before they are relocated to permanent woodland sites. This hands-on involvement has strengthened the company’s internal sustainability culture while contributing to wider environmental restoration.Supporting Sustainable Technology ChoicesLapSafe’s environmental initiatives complement its wider sustainability strategy, which includes:• Energy‑efficient smart charging technologies• Modular, repairable product designs to reduce electronic waste• Environmentally responsible manufacturing principles• Support for organisations with carbon‑reduction and energy‑efficiency goalsThese efforts enable customers to adopt technology solutions that contribute to measurable sustainability outcomes.Looking AheadLapSafewill continue to expand its partnership with Time4Trees throughout 2026, with plans for additional staff volunteering opportunities, increased tree‑planting contributions, and future customer engagement activities.“We are proud of the progress achieved so far. The LapSafeWoodland represents a long-term investment in UK biodiversity and carbon reduction, and we look forward to strengthening this partnership and creating even greater environmental impact in the years ahead.” – Marketing Director, LapSafesales@lapsafe.com0800 130 3456

