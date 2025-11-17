Microimmune Dynamics Expert Jasen Petersen of Ionic Alliance Foundation Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

INDIAN HILLS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jasen Petersen, founder and CEO of Ionic Alliance Foundation, joins Close Up Radio to discuss Microimmune Dynamics (MID), a framework for understanding why healing fails and how to restore it.

MID builds on Dr. Robert Naviaux's Cell Danger Response (CDR) model. While the CDR describes cellular behavior under stress, MID maps the terrain conditions that determine whether healing cycles progress or stall. The framework identifies four conditions: nutrient sufficiency, redox balance, mitochondrial flexibility, and resolution competency. This approach reconceptualizes chronic disease as dysfunction rather than permanent damage, showing how restoring these conditions can restart natural healing processes.

The clinical implications are substantial. Chronic conditions affect hundreds of millions globally, with treatment costs in the trillions. Conventional approaches focus on suppressing symptoms or attacking pathogens. MID suggests a different strategy: restore the local cellular environment so the body's own healing mechanisms can function properly.

While conventional antimicrobials only kill pathogens without addressing underlying terrain dysfunction, microimmune nutrient matrices like Ion Biotechnology® Aqueous Ligands (IBAL) both control infection and provide ionic cofactors (zinc, copper, magnesium, sulfates) directly to dysfunctional tissue at therapeutic concentrations. This dual action addresses the underlying cause of the infection rather than just eliminating the pathogen.

Chronic wounds provide a clear example of the problem MID addresses. Over 6.5 million Americans annually deal with wounds that refuse to heal, with treatment costs exceeding $25 billion. Diabetic patients face particular challenges: high blood sugar, poor circulation, and compromised immune function create terrain conditions where healing stalls. Terrain-based approaches using microimmune nutrient matrices are inexpensive enough to use as first-line treatment rather than waiting for standard care to fail. Early data suggest they achieve outcomes that exceed those of state-of-the-art interventions at a fraction of the cost. If validated at scale, widespread adoption would reduce both healthcare costs and patient suffering.

Clinical applications of Ion Biotechnology® currently focus on wound healing and infection control, but the same terrain-based principles apply to other topical conditions where local healing cycles become arrested: non-melanoma skin cancers, psoriasis, eczema, and other inflammatory skin conditions.

Petersen's path to this work was indirect. He spent his early career in aerospace and medical device engineering, including 12 years at Convergent Laser Technologies, where his innovations helped transform laser lithotripsy from kidney stone fragmentation to kidney stone dusting. The shift to terrain-based therapeutics came after his entire family faced cancer diagnoses. Frustrated by the limitations of conventional treatments, he committed to understanding why healing fails and how to restore it.

Before founding the Ionic Alliance Foundation, Petersen established Eudaimonia HFC, a nonprofit ministry focused on salutogenic health creation through movement, mindfulness, and community connection. Eudaimonia continues as the parent organization, grounding the Ion Biotechnology® work in broader principles of health creation.

Petersen holds a BS in Aeronautical and Mechanical Engineering from UC Davis and completed MIT xPRO's Drug and Medical Device Development program. He is featured in Marquis Who's Who and Shoutout Colorado for his contributions to medical devices and biotechnology.

The Ionic Alliance Foundation operates as a nonprofit research and education organization, controlling ion biotechnology intellectual property to ensure accessibility. Rather than traditional pharmaceutical or venture capital funding, IAF is pursuing decentralized science (DeSci) funding models that align incentives with patient outcomes rather than shareholder returns. This approach enables community participation in research direction while maintaining the foundation's commitment to accessible therapeutics. The Ionic Alliance Group, the for-profit counterpart, handles commercialization and deployment. This structure prevents exploitative acquisition of the technology while enabling sustainable scaling.

Despite systemic problems in U.S. healthcare, Petersen sees reason for optimism. Terrain-based approaches demonstrate that working with cellular biology rather than against it can produce better outcomes than conventional pharmaceutical approaches. The question is whether the medical establishment can shift from fighting disease to creating conditions for health.

