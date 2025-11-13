Kanade Japanese by Yuko Takagi Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Award

Kanade Japanese

Yuko Takagi's Kanade Japanese Packaging Design Recognized for Excellence by A' Design Award Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Yuko Takagi 's "Kanade Japanese" as the Silver Award winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Kanade Japanese within the competitive packaging industry.Kanade Japanese's award-winning packaging design showcases the importance of blending traditional aesthetics with contemporary sensibilities to create a product that resonates with both local and global audiences. By successfully bridging cultural elements and modern design principles, Yuko Takagi's work sets a new standard for packaging that effectively communicates brand identity and appeals to a wide range of consumers.The Kanade Japanese packaging features a custom washi paper with glossy fibers, creating a striking contrast between a soft matte texture and subtle shine. This tactile element enhances the artisanal quality of the product, while watercolor illustrations and handwritten calligraphy further emphasize the handcrafted nature of the liqueur. The design's attention to detail and use of traditional Japanese elements elevate the overall packaging experience.Winning the Silver A' Design Award for Packaging Design serves as a testament to Yuko Takagi's skill and dedication to her craft. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering continued innovation and exploration in the field of packaging design. The award also motivates Yuko Takagi and her team to continue striving for excellence and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the industry.Interested parties may learn more at:About Yuko TakagiYuko Takagi is a Japanese designer and currently design manager at Coca-Cola, focusing on brand development, package design, and visual identities. With over 10 years of experience in the Food & Beverage industry, she has delivered award-winning ideas for global brands. Yuko's upbringing and education in Japan and the USA allow for creativity with a diverse and unique cultural perspective and childlike curiosity.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a significant impact on improving everyday life. The award selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging designs from innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their outstanding contributions to the packaging industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is dedicated to promoting superior products and projects that positively impact society, with the ultimate goal of creating a better world through the power of good design. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensuring a rigorous and impartial selection process. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://packagingaward.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.