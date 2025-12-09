720 Combo by Qierling Beijing Health Tech Co., Ltd. Wins Silver in A' HVAC Awards

720 Combo

Innovative AI-Powered Purifier and Dehumidifier Recognized for Excellence in HVAC Product Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and prestigious recognition in the field of HVAC design, has announced Qierling Beijing Health Tech Co., Ltd. as a Silver winner for their innovative work titled "720 Combo." This AI-powered purifier and dehumidifier has been recognized for its outstanding design, functionality, and potential impact on the HVAC industry.The 720 Combo addresses critical needs within the HVAC industry, particularly in managing indoor air quality and humidity levels. Its advanced features, including real-time monitoring and intelligent response, align with the growing demand for smart, adaptive HVAC solutions that prioritize user comfort and health.Distinguishing itself from traditional HVAC products, the 720 Combo integrates cutting-edge AI technology to accurately sense and predict changes in temperature, humidity, and air quality. This enables the device to make proactive adjustments, ensuring optimal indoor conditions. The sleek, modern design features a translucent black screen inspired by futuristic spacecraft displays, seamlessly integrating form and function.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Qierling Beijing Health Tech Co., Ltd.'s commitment to innovation and excellence. The accolade is expected to inspire the company's future projects, driving further advancements in the HVAC industry and setting new standards for intelligent, user-centric design.Team MembersThe 720 Combo was designed by a talented team from Qierling Beijing Health Tech Co., Ltd., including Xiaolei Si and Lan Cao, who contributed their expertise in smart hardware and product design to create this award-winning solution.Interested parties may learn more at:About Qierling Beijing Health Tech Co., Ltd.Established in March 2014, Qierling Beijing Health Tech Co., Ltd. is an emerging company specializing in smart home and AIoT hardware and solutions. With a focus on environmental health, the company provides products and solutions for smart environmental monitoring, air purification and sterilization, water purification and sterilization, and removal of pesticide residues. Qierling Beijing Health Tech Co., Ltd. has become an important partner of Huawei, Samsung, OPPO, and vivo in the smart home ecosystem, releasing a number of popular products.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to highly professional and innovative works that demonstrate the designer's exceptional expertise and creativity. Winning designs are selected based on rigorous criteria, including energy efficiency, ease of installation, system reliability, environmental impact, user-friendly controls, and technological advancement in the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is a globally respected competition that recognizes exceptional designs across various industries. The A' Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Products Design Award welcomes a diverse range of participants, including visionary product designers, innovative agencies, and leading HVAC manufacturers. Entries undergo a blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel of design professionals, HVAC industry experts, journalists, and academics. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is to recognize and promote superior products that advance and benefit society, contributing to a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldenhvacawards.com

