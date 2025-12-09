Woodfire Collection by Luzerne Wins Silver in A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards

Woodfire Collection

Luzerne's Innovative Tableware Design Recognized for Excellence by International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luzerne , a leading tableware manufacturer based in Singapore, has been announced as a winner of the prestigious A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards. The company's innovative Woodfire Collection has been awarded the Silver A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of kitchenware design. The A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards celebrate exceptional designs that demonstrate creativity, functionality, and a commitment to advancing industry standards.The Woodfire Collection's success at the A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards highlights its relevance to current trends and needs within the kitchenware industry. This innovative tableware design aligns with the growing demand for products that combine aesthetic appeal with practical functionality. By earning this prestigious recognition, Luzerne demonstrates its ability to create designs that resonate with both industry professionals and consumers, setting new standards for excellence in the field.The Woodfire Collection stands out for its unique blend of rustic charm and modern elegance. Inspired by the raw beauty of fire-kissed wood, each piece in the collection features a distinctive, organic pattern created through a two-part reactive glaze. This innovative technique, meticulously executed by skilled artisans, ensures that no two pieces are alike, making each item a true work of art. The collection's fluid, organic curves evoke the natural movement of wood, enhancing its visual appeal while maintaining exceptional durability.This recognition from the A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards serves as a testament to Luzerne's commitment to innovation and excellence. The accolade is expected to inspire the company's design team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in tableware design. As a result, the Woodfire Collection's success may pave the way for future groundbreaking designs that further elevate the brand's reputation within the industry.Interested parties may learn more at:About LuzerneLuzerne has been designing and producing bespoke quality tableware for some of the world's most renowned restaurants, hotels, and chefs since 2004. The company pioneered the creation of fine china without animal bone ash, and its factory in Dehua is the first in the world to be Halal-certified. Drawing on over 75 years of expertise, Luzerne became Singapore's first tableware manufacturer to develop its own line of products, producing up to 28 million pieces of ceramic and stone tableware annually at its fully-automated factory in Dehua, China. Luzerne's global presence in over 66 countries is supported by 800 employees across five offices in China, Cambodia, and Singapore.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a significant impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, kitchenware industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, material quality, durability, user-friendliness, environmental impact, cultural relevance, and design originality.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The competition welcomes entries from all industries and countries, with the ultimate aim of making the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop products and projects that positively impact society. The competition is judged by a diverse panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on rigorous criteria. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

