Pavilion by Dome + Partners Wins Silver in A' Real Estate, Building and Construction Industry Awards

Dome + Partners Receives Prestigious Recognition for Innovative Pavilion Project in Erbil, Iraq

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of real estate design, has announced Dome + Partners as a winner in the Real Estate, Building and Construction Industry Awards for their exceptional work titled "Pavilion." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Pavilion project within the real estate industry, celebrating its innovative design and contribution to advancing industry standards and practices.The Pavilion project showcases Dome + Partners' commitment to creating functional and calming spaces that foster community interaction and engagement. By incorporating eco-friendly materials, sustainable practices, and energy-efficient systems, the design aligns with current trends and needs within the real estate industry. The project's practical benefits extend to users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation in real estate development.The award-winning Pavilion design stands out for its seamless integration of sustainability and comfort. The project features a beautiful lagoon and social spaces, alongside much-needed residential areas, all designed to reflect local culture while meeting international standards. Large, open spaces allow for natural light and fresh air, while strategically placed greenery enhances the overall well-being of residents. The use of eco-friendly materials and renewable energy sources minimizes the environmental impact of the development.This recognition from the A' Real Estate, Building and Construction Industry Awards serves as motivation for Dome + Partners to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award inspires the team to further explore sustainable design solutions and push the boundaries of what is possible in real estate development. By setting new standards for architecture in Erbil, the Pavilion project has the potential to influence industry practices and inspire other developers to prioritize environmental responsibility and community engagement.Interested parties may learn more at:About Dome + PartnersSince 1988, Dome + Partners has been shaping skylines across 11 cities, merging innovation and sustainability in every project. With a workforce exceeding 25,000 professionals, they bring dreams to life, one landmark at a time.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Construction and Real Estate Projects Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices. The award celebrates works that demonstrate innovative use of space, sustainable design implementation, architectural excellence, integration with the surrounding environment, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, and adherence to safety standards. Silver A' Design Award winners showcase a remarkable level of expertise and creativity, making a positive impact on the built environment and the lives of those who interact with these spaces.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries since 2008. The A' Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Award provides a platform for leading companies, visionary designers, and innovative brands to showcase their creative works and gain global recognition. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an influential jury panel of design professionals, real estate industry experts, journalists, and academics. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance society and contribute to creating a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://realestatedesignaward.com

