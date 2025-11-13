Echo of Serenity by Tinway Cheng Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Echo of Serenity

Tinway Cheng's Private Residence Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Tinway Cheng 's "Echo of Serenity" as a Silver Award winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Cheng's private residence design, positioning it among the finest examples of interior design worldwide.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for the interior design industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing designs that exemplify excellence in functionality, aesthetics, and innovation, the award sets a benchmark for the industry, inspiring designers to push the boundaries of creativity and practicality. For potential clients, the award serves as a seal of quality, indicating that the recognized design meets the highest standards of the interior design profession."Echo of Serenity" stands out for its masterful use of materials, light, and movement to create a harmonious and tranquil living space. The design features a thoughtful progression from a grounding entry corridor with dark stone flooring and warm wood walls to an open, airy living area. Seamless flooring enhances spatial flow, while textured stone and soft-coated walls balance depth and warmth, resulting in a refined and calming atmosphere that responds to the shifting natural light throughout the day.The recognition bestowed by the Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is expected to inspire Tinway Cheng and his team at Creative Life Interior Design to continue their pursuit of design excellence. The award serves as a testament to their dedication and skill, motivating them to further explore innovative solutions that enhance the human experience within interior spaces. This achievement is likely to influence the firm's future projects, setting a new standard for their design approach.Team MembersEcho of Serenity was designed by Tinway Cheng, the lead designer, in collaboration with Pei Yu Lo, who contributed to the project's material selection and detailing.Interested parties may learn more at:About Creative Life Interior DesignCreative Life Interior Design centers around people and everyday living, crafting spaces that resonate with their users. Through a clean design language, the firm expresses order, beauty, and functionality - a reflection of their commitment to life's values. Their approach focuses on harmonizing simplicity and depth, ensuring that every space feels intuitive and meaningful. Thoughtful materials, balanced proportions, and natural light come together to create environments that inspire and comfort.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. This prestigious designation acknowledges creations that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also highly functional, reflecting the designer's deep understanding and skill. Silver A' Design Award recipients are recognized for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The award is granted based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, aesthetics, ergonomics, consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, longevity, accessibility, technology integration, space optimization, project management, and safety considerations.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design since 2008. The competition welcomes entries from a diverse range of participants across all industries and countries, providing a platform for designers and brands to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design, motivating the development of products and projects that positively impact society. With a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award sets the benchmark for design excellence worldwide.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interior-design-award.com

