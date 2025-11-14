Frozen by Alexey Danilin Wins Silver in A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award

Frozen

Alexey Danilin's Innovative Pendant Lamp, Frozen, Earns Prestigious Silver A' Design Award Recognition in Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of lighting design, has announced Alexey Danilin 's exceptional work, "Frozen," as the Silver Winner in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Frozen within the lighting industry, positioning it as a noteworthy and innovative design that exemplifies excellence in its field.Frozen's award-winning design holds great relevance for the lighting industry and its customers. By combining the essence of northern nature with advanced glass production techniques and 3D printing technologies, Frozen aligns with current trends that seek to bring natural elements into interior spaces. This pendant lamp offers a practical and aesthetically pleasing solution for those looking to incorporate the beauty of winter landscapes into their homes or commercial settings, while adhering to industry standards of functionality and craftsmanship.What sets Frozen apart is its unique fusion of natural inspiration and cutting-edge technology. The design process involved 3D scanning a fragment of wood, which was then refined using specialized software to enhance the wood grain pattern and optimize light refraction. The result is a cast glass pendant lamp that beautifully captures the essence of frost-covered trees. By strategically making the light bulb opening matte, Frozen ensures a soft, diffused glow that complements its organic form without distracting from the overall design.Winning the Silver A' Design Award in Lighting Products and Fixtures Design serves as a strong motivation for Alexey Danilin and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of lighting design. This recognition validates their approach of combining nature-inspired aesthetics with innovative materials and production methods. It also opens up new opportunities for collaboration and exploration within the industry, as Frozen sets a high standard for what can be achieved when creativity, technology, and a deep appreciation for the natural world converge.Team MembersFrozen was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team. Lead designer Alexey Danilin conceptualized the overall design, while engineer Nikita Morozov optimized the technical aspects. Product manager Elena Slivka and assistant product manager Anastasia Orlova ensured the project stayed on track. Brand director Natalia Danilova, brand manager Valeria Putz, and art director Kristina Bushueva worked together to maintain a cohesive brand vision. Photographer Pavel Dunaev beautifully captured the essence of Frozen.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Frozen pendant lamp by visiting its dedicated page on the A' Design Award website:About Alexey DanilinAlexey Danilin, born in 1987, is a talented designer from Germany with a diverse background in fine arts, interior design, and lighting design. His work has been exhibited at prestigious events such as the Youth Biennale of Contemporary Art and Design Week, and featured in renowned publications like Interni, ELLE Decoration, and Light Design PRO. Alexey's designs for Maytoni have been showcased at international exhibitions, and he has won over 60 awards for his innovative object design.About MaytoniFounded in 2009, Maytoni initially focused on developing classic luminaires, particularly crown and crystal chandeliers. Over time, the company expanded its collection to include modern and decorative designs, releasing trendy new products each year. Today, Maytoni's lighting fixtures are distributed throughout Europe and the Middle East, known for their blend of traditional elegance and contemporary style.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes highly regarded lighting designs that demonstrate notable innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. Recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. The award celebrates designs that advance industry standards, incorporate original ideas, and positively impact everyday life. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a significant achievement, confirming a design's excellence and creative vision.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing exceptional products and projects across all industries since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the award welcomes entries from visionary designers, inventive agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive global recognition, and contribute to advancing their respective industries. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, inspiring and honoring innovations that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://lightingawards.net

