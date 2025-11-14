Level by Alexey Danilin Wins Silver in A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award

Level

Innovative Pendant Lamp Design Recognized for Excellence by International Jury of Lighting Industry Experts

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of lighting design, has announced that the pendant lamp "Level" by Alexey Danilin has been selected as a Silver Winner in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Level, which stood out among entries from around the world.The Silver A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award is particularly relevant to the lighting industry and its customers, as it showcases designs that not only push the boundaries of aesthetics but also prioritize functionality, efficiency, and user experience. By aligning with current trends and advancing industry standards, Level demonstrates its potential to positively impact the market and inspire future innovations in lighting design.Level distinguishes itself through its unique silhouette, which evokes the landscape of a metropolis at sunset. The multi-level glass forms, arranged in a composition reminiscent of city skyscrapers, are enhanced by carefully considered light scenarios. The lower light source illuminates functional interior areas, while the upper source highlights the glass elements, creating a captivating interplay of light and shadow. The vertical ornament on these elements further emphasizes associations with early 20th-century architecture, adding a touch of timeless elegance to the design.This well-deserved recognition from the A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award serves as a testament to Alexey Danilin's commitment to pushing the boundaries of lighting design. The accolade is expected to inspire future projects and drive the brand's dedication to creating luminaires that seamlessly blend form and function, while evoking a strong emotional response. Level's success sets a new standard for the industry and motivates the team to continue their pursuit of excellence and innovation.Level was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team:Lead designer Alexey Danilin crafted the overall vision for the pendant lamp. Engineer Nikita Morozov ensured the technical feasibility and performance of the design. Product manager Elena Slivka and assistant product manager Anastasia Orlova oversaw the development process. Brand director Natalia Danilova and brand manager Valeria Putz guided the positioning and marketing strategy. Art director Kristina Bushueva refined the aesthetic details, while photographer Pavel Dunaev captured Level's beauty through the lens.Interested parties may learn more about this award-winning design at:About Alexey DanilinAlexey Danilin, born in 1987 in Germany, is a multifaceted designer with a background in fine arts. Throughout his career, he has worked as an interior designer, event designer, and contemporary artist. Alexey's designs have been featured in numerous publications and exhibitions worldwide. Since 2014, he has been designing lighting fixtures for Maytoni, creating hundreds of lamps that have garnered international recognition and awards for their innovation and aesthetics.About MaytoniFounded in 2009, Maytoni initially focused on developing classic design luminaires, particularly crown and crystal chandeliers. Over time, the company expanded its collection to include modern and decorative designs, consistently introducing trendy new products each year. Today, Maytoni's lighting solutions are distributed throughout Europe and the Middle East, known for their exceptional craftsmanship and style.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier lighting products and fixtures that demonstrate excellence in design, functionality, and innovation. The award acknowledges designs that not only meet but exceed industry standards, as evaluated by a blind peer review process involving a world-class jury of design professionals, lighting industry experts, journalists, and academics. Silver A' Design Award winners are celebrated for their significant contributions to advancing the field of lighting design and improving everyday life through their creative solutions.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the A' Lighting Products and Projects Design Award welcomes entries from visionary lighting designers, inventive design agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the lighting industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world by highlighting and celebrating innovative designs that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://designawardslighting.com

