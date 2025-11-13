Baia Sofa by Ruya Akyol Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards

Baia Sofa

Ruya Akyol's Innovative Baia Sofa Honored for Exceptional Design, Combining Elegance and Multifunctionality

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of furniture design, has announced Ruya Akyol 's Baia Sofa as a Silver Award winner in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the sofa's exceptional design, which seamlessly blends elegance, comfort, and multifunctionality, making it a standout piece in the competitive world of furniture design.The Baia Sofa's recognition with the A' Furniture Design Award is significant not only for Ruya Akyol but also for the broader furniture industry and consumers. This award showcases the sofa's alignment with current trends and needs, particularly the growing demand for furniture that adapts to the evolving dynamics of modern living spaces. By offering a design that seamlessly integrates relaxation and productivity, the Baia Sofa sets a new standard for multifunctional furniture, benefiting users, the industry, and other stakeholders through its innovative approach.What sets the Baia Sofa apart is its unique design that redefines the modern sofa. The elegantly curved form creates distinct zones, offering a spacious, lounge-like corner for extended comfort and a narrower, upright seating area for more refined postures. The integrated oak desk, positioned discreetly behind the backrest, serves multiple purposes as a home office, side table, or decorative shelf. Artisanal details, such as the zigzag joinery and hand-finished rounded corners on the oak elements, enhance the sofa's overall aesthetic, while premium Italian upholstery ensures lasting comfort and a refined look.The Silver A' Design Award for the Baia Sofa has significant implications for Ruya Akyol and her studio. This recognition serves as a testament to their dedication to innovative, user-centric design and may inspire future projects that continue to push the boundaries of furniture design. By setting a new standard for multifunctional furniture, the Baia Sofa's success may also influence broader industry trends, encouraging other designers and brands to explore similar concepts that address the evolving needs of modern living spaces.Interested parties may learn more at:About Ruya AkyolRuya Akyol, an accomplished designer with a diverse educational background in Industrial Design and Communication Design from Istanbul Technical University, Politecnico di Milano, and Domus Academy, has made a significant impact in the world of design. Her professional journey includes collaborations with renowned designers Claudio Bellini in Milan and Philippe Starck in Paris before establishing her own practice. As a Milan-based designer and consultant, Akyol offers a comprehensive range of services, including product, furniture, spatial design, brand identity, and art direction. Her holistic design approach results in cohesive and refined brand identities, while her unique style effortlessly blends contemporary Italian influences with minimalist Scandinavian aesthetics.About Ruya Akyol StudioRuya Akyol Studio, a Milan-based design and consultancy firm, offers a wide array of services encompassing product, furniture, and spatial design, as well as brand identity and art direction. The studio's holistic design approach ensures the creation of cohesive and refined brands, reflecting the designer's unique style that combines contemporary Italian influences, minimalist Scandinavian aesthetics, and a touch of warmth inspired by her Turkish heritage. With a focus on innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal, Ruya Akyol Studio consistently delivers exceptional design solutions that cater to the evolving needs of modern consumers and the design industry as a whole.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Furniture Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award criteria encompass various aspects, including innovative use of materials, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality, durability, sustainability, originality, production efficiency, space optimization, adaptive design, cultural relevance, inclusivity, technological integration, craftsmanship, versatility, safety, cost-effectiveness, and market potential. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition of exceptional furniture design, granted to works that showcase remarkable expertise, creativity, and a positive impact on everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Established in 2008, the competition is now in its 17th year and welcomes entries from designers, companies, and brands worldwide. The A' Furniture Design Award, a highly regarded category within the competition, celebrates visionary furniture designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands in the furniture and interior design industries. By participating in this prestigious competition, entrants gain international exposure, recognition for their exceptional design capabilities, and the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the furniture industry. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design, recognizing and promoting pioneering designs that positively impact the global community.

