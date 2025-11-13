Roborock App by Tao Peng Wins Silver in A' Mobile Technology Awards

Roborock App

Innovative Mobile App Recognized for Excellence in User Experience and Functionality

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of mobile design, has announced that the Roborock App by Tao Peng has been awarded the Silver A' Design Award in the Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the app's outstanding design, which combines convenience, efficiency, and a smart AI experience to enhance users' quality of life.The Roborock App's success in the A' Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design Award demonstrates its relevance to current trends and needs within the mobile industry. By freeing users from tedious, repetitive household cleaning chores, the app aligns with the growing demand for smart home solutions that simplify daily tasks. This recognition underscores the app's contribution to advancing mobile industry standards and practices through its innovative features and user-centric design.The award-winning Roborock App stands out in the market with its unique features and benefits. The app's SmartPlan feature automatically matches a whole-house cleaning solution to the sensed household environment, making it particularly user-friendly for the elderly and disabled. The app also supports 3D scanning, working with Apple's AR function to generate unique Matrix maps and create an immersive AR effect for the WashVac robot. Additionally, the app offers multiple product-based themes, a map color boost feature for users with color vision deficiency, and real-time monitoring features like Search for the Pet and Cruise to ensure household safety.The Silver A' Design Award serves as motivation for the Roborock team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition may inspire further exploration and development of smart home solutions that prioritize user experience and functionality. By setting a high standard for mobile app design, the Roborock App encourages the industry to focus on creating products that genuinely improve people's lives.Interested parties may learn more at:About Tao PengTao Peng is a Design Director responsible for designing the Roborock App, which aims to enhance users' quality of life by freeing them from tedious, repetitive household cleaning chores. The app enables users to experience smart, easy, and pleasant household cleaning in an innovative and futuristic way. Tao Peng, based in China, brings extensive expertise and creativity to the development of the Roborock App.About Beijing Stone Century Technology Co., LtdBeijing Stone Century Technology Co., Ltd. is an intelligent hardware manufacturer focusing on technological innovation. With core technical personnel from leading companies like Microsoft, Huawei, Intel, ARM, and Nokia, Stone Technology has received investments from top institutions such as Xiaomi, GIC, Gaorong, and Qiming Venture Partners. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Science and Technology Innovation Board, Stone Technology is an internationally leading company in the field of large-scale estimation of lidar and related algorithms for intelligent sweeping robots.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award considers criteria such as user interface clarity, responsive design efficiency, innovation in functionality, ease of navigation, security measures, performance optimization, and accessibility standards. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a significant achievement that showcases the designer's expertise, creativity, and commitment to developing exceptional mobile solutions.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Since its establishment in 2008, the A' Design Award has been dedicated to recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the award aims to inspire and drive the cycle of innovation, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

