Celebrating Success! Mark A. Epstein Wins Coveted 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award, Setting Golden Standard in Estate Planning
Recognized for his expertise and client-focused approach, he has recently been honored with the 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award. Receiving this award annually since 2019 further affirms his reputation and legal acumen.
Mark A. Epstein - A Bigwig in Estate Planning
Mark A. Epstein is a graduate of Osgoode Hall Law School. After graduating in 2003, he started his career by articling at one of Toronto’s boutique commercial litigation firms. After being called to the bar, he practiced personal injury law for a short period. Later in 2004, he expanded his practice areas to include family law, with a particular focus on Collaborative Family Law, an approach that emphasizes resolving family disputes through negotiation. He also specializes in real estate law, wills and estates, and civil litigation.
Mark is an active member of several associations, including Simcoe County Collaborative Practice, the York Region Law Association, Mississauga Board of Trade, Toronto Collaborative Practice, and York Region Chamber of Commerce.
Details of Epstein & Associates
Founded by Mark Epstein in 2005, the firm brings talented legal experts from various areas under one roof. Whether an individual starts a business, buys a home, plans an estate, or seeks legal advice for complex family matters, Epstein & Associates provides the much-needed legal assistance during challenging times. The firm stands apart from other firms in the region with its ‘Bay Street Approach.’
Epstein & Associates’ success is grounded in compassionate and practical support throughout the journey. They take ample time to analyze each case and educate their clients about the pertinent details, their rights, and available options to help them make informed decisions. They are fully committed to protecting the rights and interests of their clients. Their commitment is evident through their affordable rates, free initial consultations, and transparency in their approach.
Their clients praise them for their approachability and professionalism. Since its inception, Epstein & Associates has expanded with offices in regions including Mississauga, Newmarket, Richmond Hill, Barrie, and Oshawa. To book a free initial consultation or know more about the Epstein & Associates team, visit Epsteinlawyers.com.
Mark A. Epstein
Epstein & Associates
+1 905-898-2266
mepstein@epsteinlaw.ca
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
Mark A. Epstein Wins 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award | Setting the Standard in Estate Planning!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.