The Business Research Company's Comprehensive Report on the Electronic Measuring Instruments Market: Opportunities and Challenges

Expected to grow to $15.64 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Electronic Measuring Instruments Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the electronic measuring instruments market has seen robust growth. The market size, which was at $11.3 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $12.03 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This substantial growth observed during the past period is a result of the escalating demand for precision measurement, a rising necessity for calibration and testing, an enhanced focus on monitoring energy efficiency in industrial plants, an increased need for portable and handheld instruments for field applications, and a growing preference for digital instruments over conventional analog ones.

In the coming years, robust growth is anticipated in the electronic measuring instruments market size, which is projected to escalate to $15.64 billion in 2029, yielding a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Factors contributing to the growth during the forecast period include the rising usage of wireless and cloud-compatible devices for distant observation, burgeoning demand for swift, precise measuring systems, the budding acceptance of smart sensors in industrial mechanization, the increase in applications within renewable energy platforms, and the heightened investment in intelligent manufacturing units. The predictive period will also witness trends including advancements in handheld and transportable measurement instruments for field operations, diversifications in multifunctional gadgets that zip together multiple measurement competencies, the amalgamation of smart sensors with measuring tools for real-time tracking, enhancements in digital visual presentations and user-oriented interfaces for better applicability, and the advent of energy-conservation measurement devices endorsing sustainable practices.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Electronic Measuring Instruments Market?

The anticipated surge in 5G and advanced communication systems is predicted to fuel the expansion of the electronic measuring instruments market in the future. These next-generation communication systems constitute cutting-edge developments in wireless communication technology, engineered to provide markedly faster data transfer, reduced latency, enhanced connectivity, and heightened dependability when compared to prior generations. Rapid data transfer rates powered by the expansion of 5G and innovative communication systems enable quicker, and more dependable connections for sophisticated applications and unhindered communication. Electronic measuring instruments contribute to the advancement of 5G and progressive communication systems by delivering exact testing, calibration and surveillance of network components, thereby ensuring peak performance, reliability, and efficiency in high-velocity communication infrastructure. For example, in September 2025, 5G Americas, a US trade organization serving the telecommunications domain, reported that the worldwide 5G connections had exceeded 2.6 billion in Q2 2025, indicating a 37% annual growth, and are expected to skyrocket to nearly 9 billion by 2030, representing 60% of all global wireless connections. This depicts an incredibly rapid adoption rate compared to preceding wireless technologies. Therefore, the expansion of 5G and next-gen communication systems is propelling the electronic measuring instruments market.

Which Players Dominate The Electronic Measuring Instruments Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Electronic Measuring Instruments Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell Technologies Inc.

• GE Aerospace (GE Aviation)

• Safran SA

• Raytheon Technologies Inc. (RTX)

• BAE Systems

• Moog Inc.

• Woodward Inc.

• Curtiss-Wright Corp.

• Thales Group

• Parker Hannifin / Parker Aerospace

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Electronic Measuring Instruments Industry?

Many dominant businesses in the electronic measuring instruments market are investing in the creation of particle measurement instruments. These devices can significantly enhance accuracy and efficiency in areas such as quality control and scientific research. Particle measurement devices can identify, quantify, and assess tiny particles found in gases, liquids, or solids. This gives businesses accurate and detailed data in regards to aspects such as size, concentration, and distribution of these particles. This in turn improves processes such as quality assurance, compliance regulation, and precise industrial and research processes. For instance, in June 2024, a leading semiconductor test equipment supplier from Japan, Advantest Corporation, introduced a new product named WEL2100 to their nanoSCOUTER particle measuring equipment line. The WEL2100, equipped with accurate nanopore sensor and microcurrent measurement technology, can measure distinct tiny particles like lipid nanoparticles, viruses, and exosomes swiftly and precisely. Additionally, it's able to measure individual particle quantity, size, and zeta potential. Its accuracy is further increased with the inclusion of Advantest's exclusive APT-Pore device, especially for particles that are smaller than 30 nm. The device is of particular use in domains such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology research as well as development applications.

Global Electronic Measuring Instruments Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The electronic measuring instrumentsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Digital Instruments, Analog Instruments, Smart Instruments

2) By Technology: Digital Technology, Analog Technology, Hybrid Technology

3) By Application: Circuit Testing And Troubleshooting, Frequency And Phase Measurement, High-Voltage Testing, Power Quality Testing, Signal Analysis, Voltage And Current Measurement

4) By Sales Channel: Online, Offline

5) By End-User Industry: Aerospace And Defense, Automotive And Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Education And Research, Energy And Power, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, Telecommunications

Subsegments:

1) By Digital Instruments: Digital Multimeters, Digital Oscilloscopes, Logic Analyzers, Spectrum Analyzers

2) By Analog Instruments: Analog Multimeters, Analog Oscilloscopes, Signal Generators, Analog Ammeters

3) By Smart Instruments: Wireless Measuring Devices, IoT-Enabled Instruments, AI-Powered Instruments, Portable Smart Sensors

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Electronic Measuring Instruments Market?

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the global market for electronic measuring instruments, but Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the quickest pace in the forecast period. The market report encompasses all regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

