Hybrid Cloud Management Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Hybrid Cloud Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Hybrid Cloud Management Market Through 2025?

The market for hybrid cloud management has seen swift expansion over the recent years. The market value is projected to increase from $10.23 billion in 2024 to $12.21 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. The impressive growth during the past period has been driven by factors such as the growing acceptance of public cloud services, mounting requirement for cost efficiency, escalating demand for data storage solutions, enlargement of corporate IT infrastructures, and heightened emphasis on regulatory compliance.

Over the forthcoming years, the hybrid cloud management market is projected to witness swift expansion, with it's worth expected to reach $24.46 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. The growth over this projection period will be driven by rising demand for data safety and adherence to rules, the broadening of hybrid IT setups, increased use of AI and automation within the cloud, a growing need for real-time data analysis, and a surge in corporate digital transformation efforts. During this period, we will see the emergence of significant trends including the creation of AI-based cloud management tools, inventions in multi-cloud integration solutions, increased funding towards research and development for hybrid cloud architectures, progress in predictive analysis for cloud operations, and the merging of the internet of things (IoT) into enterprise platforms.

Download a free sample of the hybrid cloud management market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29086&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Hybrid Cloud Management Market?

The burgeoning trend of remote working is predicted to spur the expansion of the hybrid cloud management market in the near future. Remote working—accomplishing work tasks outside a traditional office setting by utilizing digital tools for communication and collaboration—is gaining popularity as employees strive for a superior balance between their work and personal lives. This balance allows them to juggle both their personal and professional obligations more efficiently. The hybrid cloud management system is beneficial in the remote working scenario since it allows organizations secure storage, access, and management of data and applications across both private and public clouds. As a result, employees can work together harmoniously from anywhere in the world. For example, the World Economic Forum, a Switzerland-based non-governmental organization, reported in January 2024 that by 2030, the global count of digital jobs that can be done remotely from anywhere is set to rise by approximately 25%, amounting to roughly 92 million. Consequently, the rising trend of remote working is aiding the growth of the hybrid cloud management market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Hybrid Cloud Management Market?

Major players in the Hybrid Cloud Management Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Accenture Plc

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Broadcom Inc.

• SAP SE

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Fujitsu Limited

• DXC Technology

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Hybrid Cloud Management Market?

Major companies operating in the hybrid cloud management market are focusing on advancing innovative solutions, such as hybrid cloud management platforms, to optimize workload distribution, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure seamless integration across private, public, and multi-cloud environments. Hybrid cloud management platforms are software solutions that enable organizations to centrally manage, monitor, and optimize workloads across private, public, and multi-cloud environments while ensuring security, compliance, and cost efficiency. For instance, in January 2024, LTIMindtree, an India-based information technology company, launched Canvas CloudXperienz, a SaaS-based hybrid cloud management platform powered by Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps). It provides 360-degree observability of business and IT environments to help enterprises optimize hybrid cloud infrastructure and applications with enhanced efficiency, security, and scalability. The platform automates 40-70% of services, boosts productivity by up to 75%, simplifies cloud adoption, and integrates plug-and-play modules for flexibility. It also features Financial Operations (FinOps) capabilities to optimize cloud spending through cost visibility, analytics, and resource allocation.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Hybrid Cloud Management Market

The hybrid cloud management market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

4) By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Retail, Manufacturing, Government, Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Infrastructure Management Software, Application Management Software, Security Management Software, Storage Management Software, Network Management Software

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training Services, Managed Services

View the full hybrid cloud management market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hybrid-cloud-management-global-market-report

Global Hybrid Cloud Management Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Hybrid Cloud Management, North America emerged as the dominant region in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Hybrid Cloud Management Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Hybrid Cloud Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hybrid-cloud-global-market-report

Motor Management Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motor-management-global-market-report

Cloud Management Platform Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-management-platform-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.