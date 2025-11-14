Industrial Construction Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Industrial Construction Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Construction Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the industrial construction market has seen robust growth. The market will witness an increase from $179.48 billion in 2024 to $192.59 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Factors such as the rapid pace of urbanization, infrastructure development, industrialization boom, government spending in public works, and increased demand for intelligent factories have catalyzed the historic period growth.

Solid expansion in the industrial construction market is anticipated over the forthcoming years, with projections indicating that it'll augment to a substantial $251.90 billion by 2029, this represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This predicted growth within the designated period can be traced back to factors such as renewable energy initiatives, smart factory establishments, governmental industrial growth incentives, the implementation of modular construction, and the increasing demand for sustainable materials. The forecast period will also witness key trends such as the introduction of modular and prefabricated industrial units, adoption of eco-friendly construction practices, the integration of Internet of Things (IoT), digital monitoring, amplified construction automation usage, and innovative advancements in construction techniques.

Download a free sample of the industrial construction market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29095&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Industrial Construction Market?

The rise in infrastructure for renewable energy is set to drive the industrial construction industry's growth. This infrastructure depicts the physical systems crucial for renewably sourced energy, such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power generation, transmission, and distribution. The increased infrastructure for renewable energy stems mostly from climate obligations and energy transition strategies as governments and private sectors hasten their clean energy project investments in a bid to meet carbon reduction objectives and boost energy security. Industrial construction championed renewable energy infrastructure by providing essential designing, fabricating, and assembling of large-scale facilities, foundations, and grid-attached systems for wind, solar, hydro, and other green energy projects. This guarantees structurally robust, efficiently incorporated projects capable of servicing the rising clean energy demand, facilitating quick deployment and extended operation dependability. For instance, Atlantic Renewables, a UK-based solar energy company, reported in August 2025 that the UK solar industry saw a remarkable 22% surge in home solar panel installations in the first half of 2025 compared to the same timeframe in 2024. Consequently, the ascension of renewable energy infrastructure is fueling the growth of the industrial construction market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Industrial Construction Market?

Major players in the Industrial Construction Global Market Report 2025 include:

• China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd.

• Vinci SA

• Bouygues Construction SA

• Larsen & Toubro Limited

• Turner Construction Company

• Kajima Corporation

• Bechtel Corporation

• Skanska AB

• Fluor Corporation

• Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Industrial Construction Industry?

Major companies operating in the industrial construction market are focusing on developing innovative solutions such as fully autonomous robotic systems to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and safety in construction tasks. Fully autonomous robotic systems are machines capable of performing complex tasks with minimal human intervention by leveraging AI and sensor technologies. These systems help improve efficiency, precision, and safety while reducing labor requirements and human exposure to hazardous conditions. For instance, in March 2023, Built Robotics Inc., a US-based robotics company, launched the RPD 35, the world’s first fully autonomous solar piling system. Integrating surveying, pile distribution, driving, and inspection into one unit, it enables a two-person crew to install over 300 solar piles per day with millimeter-level accuracy. By automating these processes, the RPD 35 boosts productivity, minimizes fatigue and errors, and enhances on-site safety. This innovation reflects a broader industry shift toward digitalization and robotics, allowing construction companies to scale projects efficiently and support renewable energy expansion in line with sustainability goals.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Industrial Construction Market Growth

The industrial constructionmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Building Construction, Heavy Civil Engineering, Specialty Trade Contractors

2) By Technology: Building Information Modeling (BIM), Internet Of Things (IoT), Modular Construction, Green Building Technologies

3) By Application: Urbanization Projects, Smart City Initiatives, Energy Projects, Transportation Projects

4) By End-Use: Oil And Gas, Pharmaceutical, Food Processing, Automotive, Aerospace, Logistics, Chemicals, Utilities Infrastructure

Subsegments:

1) By Building Construction: Commercial Building Construction, Residential Building Construction, Institutional Building Construction, Industrial Facility Construction

2) By Heavy Civil Engineering: Roads And Highways Construction, Bridges And Tunnels Construction, Dams And Water Infrastructure Construction, Rail And Airport Infrastructure Construction

3) By Specialty Trade Contractors: Electrical Contractors, Plumbing Contractors, Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Contractors, Roofing And Exterior Contractors

View the full industrial construction market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-construction-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Industrial Construction Market By 2025?

In the Industrial Construction Global Market Report 2025, North America dominated as the largest region for the year 2024. However, it's predicted that the Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming forecast period. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Industrial Construction Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Cloud Computing In Industrial Iot Ai Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-computing-in-industrial-iot-ai-global-market-report

Cloud Computing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-computing-global-market-report

Cloud Manufacturing Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-manufacturing-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.