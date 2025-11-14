Home Spirometry App Market to Reach USD $2.03 Billion by 2029 at 15.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Home Spirometry App Market?

The size of the home spirometry app market has been expanding quickly over recent years. It's projected to increase from $0.97 billion in 2024 to $1.13 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. Factors contributing to growth during the historic period include rising instances of respiratory diseases, increasing utilization of remote patient monitoring, surge in chronic respiratory conditions, escalating demand for home healthcare provisions, growth of healthcare services based at home, and the proliferation of digital therapeutics.

Anticipated to experience significant expansion in the coming years, the market size of the home spirometry app is predicted to reach a staggering $2.04 billion by 2029, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. This expected increase during the forecast period can be credited to several factors like the spread of telemedicine services, increment in healthcare spending, heightened consciousness about respiratory health, focus on patient-oriented healthcare models, and the surge in wearable health technology. The forecast timeline also anticipates major development trends such as the progress in mobile healthcare technology, evolvement in artificial intelligence and machine learning, enhancement in mobile app features, a move towards comprehensive spirometry solutions, and a rise in collaborations between technological enterprises and healthcare service providers.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Home Spirometry App Global Market Growth?

The surge in respiratory illnesses is predicted to fuel the expansion of the home spirometry app market in the future. Respiratory illnesses entail medical issues affecting the lungs and breathing passages, leading to symptoms like coughing, wheezing, breathlessness, and discomfort in the chest. With an aging population that is more prone to chronic lung issues, together with heightened exposure to air pollution impairing respiratory health, the frequency of these diseases is on the rise. Home spirometry apps aid in handling such diseases by allowing patients to frequently check their lung functionality from their homes, monitor symptoms over a period, identify early warning signs of worsening conditions, and relay real-time data to healthcare practitioners for prompt treatments. This significantly assists in sustaining better respiratory health and avoiding complications. For instance, the National Asthma Council, a non-profit organization based in Australia, reported in October 2024, that Australia had 474 asthma-related fatalities, consisting of 325 females and 149 males, in 2023. This figure closely matches the 473 deaths due to asthma recorded in 2022, indicating a regular trend in asthma deaths over these two years. Hence, the escalating frequency of respiratory diseases is boosting the growth of the home spirometry app market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Home Spirometry App Market?

Major players in the Home Spirometry App Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cipla Limited

• Clario Inc.

• Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

• Vitalograph Ltd.

• NDD Medical Technologies AG

• CareSimple Inc.

• MediTuner AB

• NuvoAir AB

• Monitored Therapeutics Inc.

• Sibelmed S.A.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Home Spirometry App Market?

Key players in the home spirometry app market, like electronRx Ltd., are investing in the advancement of innovative tech devices such as cardiopulmonary assessment tools. These tools can enhance remote monitoring, refine disease control, and allow tailored treatment for those suffering from respiratory conditions. They enable patients and healthcare professionals to monitor heart and lung function continuously, facilitating early identification of respiratory complications, adjustments to personalized treatment, and improved control over chronic illnesses like asthma and COPD. For example, in September 2025, UK-based electronRx Ltd. introduced the pDx app - a home cardiopulmonary evaluation platform devised for individuals with persistent respiratory illnesses. The app grants users the ability to gauge lung function using any digital device, providing essential biomarkers like heart rate, respiratory rate, and tidal volume. Health professionals can leverage this real-time data via a secure portal, bolstering remote supervision, early recognition of disease evolution, and tailored treatment modifications. This culminates in less need for regular hospital check-ins and improves patient outcomes in general. Additionally, the pDx app incorporates custom questionnaires and delivers comprehensive feedback to both patients and healthcare providers—this aids more knowledgeable choices and intensifies patient involvement in their health management.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Home Spirometry App Market Report?

The home spirometry appmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Standalone Apps, Integrated Apps

2) By Platform: iPhone Operating System (iOS), Android, Windows, Other Platforms

3) By Distribution Channel: App Stores, Direct Sales, Healthcare Facilities, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Pulmonary Fibrosis, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Patients, Healthcare Providers, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Standalone Apps: Smartphone-Based Standalone Spirometry Apps, Tablet-Based Standalone Spirometry Apps, Desktop-Based Standalone Spirometry Apps, Cloud-Connected Standalone Spirometry Apps

2) By Integrated Apps: Smart Spirometer-Integrated Apps, Wearable Device-Integrated Apps, Electronic Health Record (EHR)-Integrated Apps, Telehealth Platform-Integrated Apps

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Home Spirometry App Industry?

In the Home Spirometry App Global Market Report of 2025, North America emerged as the largest market in 2024 with Asia-Pacific projected as the region with the most rapid growth in the coming years. The regions analyzed in detail in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

