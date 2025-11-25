Omega, GA (November 24, 2025) - The GBI has arrested and charged Justin Contreras, age 19, of Omega, GA, with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, 2 counts of Aggravated Assault 2, and 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm during a Felony, in connection to the death of Jonathan Turner, age 30, of Omega, GA.

On Friday, November 21, 2025, at about 8:15 p.m., the Omega Police Department requested the GBI to assist with a death investigation at the Citgo Gas Station, located at 5530 Alabama Avenue, Omega, Tift County, GA. When officers arrived, theyfound Turner dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Turner’s body was taken to the Macon Crime Lab where an autopsy will be performed.

Contreras was booked into the Tift County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Omega Police Department at 229-528-4911 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Tift Judicual Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.