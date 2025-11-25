Over 400 Kilograms of Methamphetamine Seized in Fulton County - Leads to 2 Arrests
Fulton County, GA (November 24, 2025) – The GBI has arrested and charged Juan Hernandez, age 40, of Atlanta, GA, and Nelsonen Sorto, age 36, of Atlanta, GA, with Trafficking Methamphetamine following a joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office. Several other agencies assisted that include the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the Atlanta Police Department, and the FBI.
On November 20, 2025, the West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office received intelligence regarding a potential large quantity of illicit narcotics located in a house in the 800 block of Custer Ave SE Atlanta, GA. Utilizing surveillance and intelligence, Special Agents were able to secure a search warrant for the house.
Approximately 419 kilograms of methamphetamine and 3 firearms were seized. The narcotics were found in a refrigerated truck outside the home
Nelsonen Sorto and Juan Hernandez were both booked into the Fulton County Jail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office at (770) 830-1375 or the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office at (706) 348-7410. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Atlanta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.
