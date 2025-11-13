Statement from Mayor Horwath regarding the 2025 Federal Budget

Hamilton, ON - I was pleased to see the federal government's investment in Hamilton in yesterday's budget. This will mean more jobs and more housing for Hamiltonians. The expansion of the Container Terminal capacity at the Hamilton Port will create jobs, reduce gridlock by taking trucks off of local highways and improve air quality.

The investment in the Downtown YMCA will bring much needed housing, and is a welcome commitment to a long-standing institution serving our City.

These investments are much appreciated, and we look forward to continued support from the many programs announced yesterday.