Begley Law Group Welcomes New Attorney Christian J. Donato

Moorestown, New Jersey – Begley Law Group announces Christian J. Donato, Esquire, as its newest associate attorney. Mr. Donato will provide representation and legal services in the areas of practice in which Begley Law Group concentrates.

Christian completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Denver and graduated with his Juris Doctor from Rutgers Law School. During his time at Rutgers, he assisted in running the Planning Estates Project (PEP) where he worked on drafting Wills, Durable Powers of Attorney, and Living Wills for elderly South Jersey residents.

“We’re very proud to welcome Christian to our team in an attorney capacity,” says Ethan J. Ordog, Esquire. Christian has been a valuable member of our Team while studying at Rutgers prior to his graduation and successful admission to the bar. He has primarily assisted families, to date, with the Guardianship process and in the administration of estates, while also assisting in other areas of the firm’s practice. Christian’s compassion and dedication to the individuals and families he works with is evident in his thoughtfulness and thoroughness, and he looks forward to expanding his involvement on other client matters.

“It’s truly an honor to do what I love at one of the most preeminent Elder Law firms in the country,” Christian stated.

Christian’s hometown is Saddle River, New Jersey, and he is currently a resident of Philadelphia. Christian enjoys traveling, cooking, and spending time with friends and family outside of work.

Founded over 90 years ago, Begley Law Group is recognized as a leader in elder and disability law throughout New Jersey and the greater Philadelphia area. The firm provides trusted guidance in estate planning, trust and estate administration, Medicaid planning, special needs trusts, guardianships, and personal injury settlement consulting. Begley Law Group is committed to helping seniors, individuals with disabilities, and their families protect their assets, preserve their independence, and plan for a secure future.

