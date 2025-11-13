Attorney General Ford Prevents $184 Million Cut to AmeriCorps Service Programs

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford prevailed in preserving funding for AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism. The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) agreed to release over $184 million in funding that AmeriCorps plans to award to service programs across the country. OMB’s attempted cuts threatened the survival of those programs and the well-being of those who depend on them.

"This is a victory for Nevada and for the vital service programs that AmeriCorps helps fund within our state. It's also a rejection of the Trump administration's political games,” said AG Ford. “When the Trump administration violates the law and harms Nevadans, I'll always stand up. This case is no different. The administration knew it would lose this case and, therefore, is releasing this money and allowing AmeriCorps to continue its important work for Nevadans."

On April 29, AG Ford and the coalition challenged the administration’s plans to eliminate nearly 90% of AmeriCorps’ workforce; abruptly cancel its contracts; and close $400 million worth of AmeriCorps-supported programs. In June, the court granted a preliminary injunction that reinstated hundreds of AmeriCorps programs that were unlawfully cancelled and barred AmeriCorps from making similar cuts without formal rulemaking. Despite the order, OMB continued to withhold over $184 million intended for outstanding service programs, including AmeriCorps Seniors programs, and many programs funded with highly competitive federal grants.

Because the Trump administration withheld these critical resources, the coalition filed an amended lawsuit in July that added OMB as a defendant. On August 8, AG Ford and the coalition filed a motion for a preliminary injunction, asking for an order to stop OMB from withholding the relevant funds. The Trump administration’s response was due today, August 28. Rather than oppose the states’ motion, the administration instead informed the Court that OMB would release all withheld AmeriCorps funds, totaling over $184 million, which AmeriCorps will distribute to programs nationwide, as quickly as possible.

This relief means that service programs across the country will be protected from the administration’s devastating attempted cuts. AmeriCorps supports national and state community service programs by funding and placing volunteers in local and national organizations that address critical community needs. Organizations rely on support from AmeriCorps to recruit, place, and supervise AmeriCorps members nationwide.

AmeriCorps runs vital programs including educational programs in Las Vegas, Reno and Nevada's rural areas. According to AmeriCorps' own figures, between February 2024 and February 2025, the agency invested over $10.1 million in Nevada.

AG Ford was joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin, as well as the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania, in filing the lawsuit.

