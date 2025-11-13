Minister Nomakhosazana Meth on Quarter Three Stats SA QLFS Report

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms Nomakhosazana Meth notes the reduction of the unemployment rate released by the Statistics South Africa, Statistician General Risenga Maluleke, which indicates a 1.3 percentage point decline from 33.2% in Q2 of 2025 to 31.9°/o in Q3.

According to Stats SA, employment increased by 248 000 in Q3 of 2025, which follows a slight increase of 19 000 in Q2 of 2025. It is encouraging to further note that the official unemployment rate decreased in seven provinces between Q2 and Q3 of 2025, with the largest decrease recorded in Limpopo. However, of concern is that the Eastern Cape recorded an increase of 1.7%, from 39.5% to 41.2%.

Unemployment on the ages 25 to 34 years is reported at 38.4 percent, and 15 to 24 years at 58.5 percent. Unemployed persons, including graduates and the overall NEET (Neither in Employment, Education or Training) rate representing young people between the ages of 15 and 24 years, underlines the urgent need foir targeted interventions to stimulate job creation and economic growth.

The Department of Employment and Labour remains committed to addressing structural deficiencies in the labour market, including skills development, access to quality education, and enhanced job creation initiatives. The department is working closely with 17 other government departments in the Economic Cluster and Infrastructure to ensure that infrastructure projects, such as those outlined in the 2024 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, are effectively leveraged to create employment opportunities.

The Department provides support to the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative, with a contribution of R4,013,000,000 (over four billion Rands) for the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEi) Phase V, targeting over 158 000 Education Assistants (EAs) and General Education Assistants (GEAs payment of stipends. To date, the UIF has disbursed a total of R3,236,140,437.00, transferred in three tranches of R1,956,500,000.00, R634,544,175.00, and R645,096,262.00. These funds have been instrumental in ensuring the timely payment of monthly stipends of R4,000 (gross) to participants. Importantly, all beneficiaries are registered contributors to the UIF, allowing them to access social protection benefits and further strengthening the programme's integration with the formal labour market. We have also partnered with the Department of Higher Education and Training, as well as the private sector, to focus on the TVET colleges. The Compensation Fund has also implemented targeted bursary program on scarce skills that also addresses funding for the missing middle.

Through Project20000 aimed at the recruitment and placement of 20 000 interns to assist with strengthening the capacity of Inspections, 3500 interns have been appointed, more than doubling the internal capacity of inspectors. The Department has also approved R1O billion in the last financial year for the Labour Activation Program aimed at recruiting 240 000 individuals.

To further address labour market challenges, the National Labour Migration Policy and the Employment Services Amendment Bill aimed at regulating the recruitment of both documented and undocumented foreign nationals, have been approved by Cabinet for implementation. The bills will reduce inconsistencies between the Department of Home Affairs processes and the Department of Employment and Labour. The inconsistencies made it possible for certain visa categories to not be subject to Labour Laws.

"We are working tirelessly with stakeholders across various sectors to implement policies that will drive sustainable employment growth, particularly for young people who remain disproportionately affected. We urge businesses, educational institutions, and civil society to collaborate with us in addressing the unemployment crisis.

Initiatives aimed at skills development, entrepreneurship support, and investment in high-growth sectors are critical in the reduction of the unemployment rate. We will continue to monitor labour market trends and implement policies that foster inclusive economic growth and job creation," says Minister Meth.

