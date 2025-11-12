House Bill 1161 Printer's Number 2423

PENNSYLVANIA, November 12 - House Bill 1161 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors GUZMAN, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, WAXMAN, HILL-EVANS, K.HARRIS, NEILSON, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ Short Title An Act amending Title 5 (Athletics and Sports) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in wrestling, further providing for physician to be in attendance. Memo Subject Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner to Supervise Professional Wrestling Exhibitions and Contests Actions 1287 Referred to PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, April 7, 2025 2423 Reported as amended, Oct. 8, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 8, 2025 Laid on the table, Oct. 8, 2025 Removed from table, Nov. 12, 2025 Generated 11/12/2025 06:56 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.