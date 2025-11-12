Submit Release
House Bill 1161 Printer's Number 2423

PENNSYLVANIA, November 12 - House Bill 1161

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

GUZMAN, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, WAXMAN, HILL-EVANS, K.HARRIS, NEILSON, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ

Short Title

An Act amending Title 5 (Athletics and Sports) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in wrestling, further providing for physician to be in attendance.

Memo Subject

Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner to Supervise Professional Wrestling Exhibitions and Contests

Actions

1287 Referred to PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, April 7, 2025
2423 Reported as amended, Oct. 8, 2025
First consideration, Oct. 8, 2025
Laid on the table, Oct. 8, 2025
Removed from table, Nov. 12, 2025

