House Bill 1161 Printer's Number 2423
PENNSYLVANIA, November 12 - House Bill 1161
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
GUZMAN, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, WAXMAN, HILL-EVANS, K.HARRIS, NEILSON, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ
Short Title
An Act amending Title 5 (Athletics and Sports) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in wrestling, further providing for physician to be in attendance.
Memo Subject
Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner to Supervise Professional Wrestling Exhibitions and Contests
Actions
|1287
|Referred to PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, April 7, 2025
|2423
|Reported as amended, Oct. 8, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 8, 2025
|Laid on the table, Oct. 8, 2025
|Removed from table, Nov. 12, 2025
