House Bill 1825 Printer's Number 2409

PENNSYLVANIA, November 12 - Sponsors

MADDEN, WAXMAN, WEBSTER, KINKEAD, SANCHEZ, SCHLOSSBERG, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, ABNEY, VENKAT, MAYES, GIRAL, HOWARD, BOROWSKI, HILL-EVANS, HANBIDGE, RIVERA, TAKAC, PROBST, INGLIS, DALEY, GUENST, GREEN, SCOTT

Short Title

An Act amending the act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744, No.222), known as the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, further providing for powers and duties of the Commission; providing for employer policies and procedures; and establishing the Human Relations Training Fund.

Memo Subject

Strengthening Protections Against Workplace Discrimination

Generated 11/12/2025 06:55 PM

