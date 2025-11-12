House Bill 1972 Printer's Number 2487
PENNSYLVANIA, November 12 - House Bill 1972
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
MERSKI, OLSOMMER, PICKETT, SANCHEZ, K.HARRIS, HILL-EVANS, NEILSON, CIRESI, D. WILLIAMS, FLEMING
Short Title
An Act amending the act of December 20, 1983 (P.L.260, No.72), referred to as the Public Adjuster Licensing Law, further providing for definitions, for license, for written disclosure of financial interest and for bond; providing for fees, for requirements and prohibitions and for separate pre-contract disclosure; and further providing for contract and for revocation, etc., of license.
Memo Subject
Reforming the Public Adjuster Licensing Law
Actions
|2487
|Referred to INSURANCE, Oct. 20, 2025
|Reported as committed, Oct. 27, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 27, 2025
|Laid on the table, Oct. 27, 2025
|Removed from table, Nov. 12, 2025
Generated 11/12/2025 06:55 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.