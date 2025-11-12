House Bill 1972 Printer's Number 2487

PENNSYLVANIA, November 12 - House Bill 1972 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors MERSKI, OLSOMMER, PICKETT, SANCHEZ, K.HARRIS, HILL-EVANS, NEILSON, CIRESI, D. WILLIAMS, FLEMING Short Title An Act amending the act of December 20, 1983 (P.L.260, No.72), referred to as the Public Adjuster Licensing Law, further providing for definitions, for license, for written disclosure of financial interest and for bond; providing for fees, for requirements and prohibitions and for separate pre-contract disclosure; and further providing for contract and for revocation, etc., of license. Memo Subject Reforming the Public Adjuster Licensing Law Actions 2487 Referred to INSURANCE, Oct. 20, 2025 Reported as committed, Oct. 27, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 27, 2025 Laid on the table, Oct. 27, 2025 Removed from table, Nov. 12, 2025 Generated 11/12/2025 06:55 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.