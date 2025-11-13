Diablo Resources Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market

U.S. Listing Expands Investor Access as Diablo Advances Critical Minerals Projects Across the American West

Diablo Resources Limited (OTCQB:DBORF)

UTAH, UT, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diablo Resources Limited (ASX: DBO; OTCQB: DBORF) today announced that it has qualified to begin trading on the OTCQB market in the United States under the ticker “DBORF,” effective 12 November 2025. The commencement of trading expands the Company’s reach to U.S. investors and strengthens its visibility across North American capital markets.The OTCQB listing allows U.S. investors to trade Diablo’s ordinary shares in U.S. dollars during U.S. market hours, improving trading accessibility and liquidity for the Company’s expanding international shareholder base. As part of the dual-listing structure, information provided to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) will now also be uploaded to the OTC Markets platform, ensuring real-time disclosure parity for U.S. investors.The Company emphasized that its existing ASX listing remains unaffected and that no new shares have been issued in connection with the OTCQB qualification.Non-Executive Chairman Paul Lloyd said, “Making Diablo’s shares accessible to U.S. investors is a strategic milestone as we accelerate exploration across our western U.S. critical mineral portfolio, including the Phoenix Copper Project and the Star Range Silver-Antimony Project. Listing on the OTCQB widens our reach to a growing global investor base focused on building a resilient U.S. domestic supply chain for critical minerals.”For further information, please visit diabloresources.com.au or contact:Paul LloydNon-Executive ChairmanP: +08 6383 7837E: pl@diabloresources.com.au

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.