Machan Taylor’s Bold New Book 'Naked Out Loud' To Be Released First In UK 12/3/25 – With A US Release To Follow

Machan Taylor’s book Naked Out Loud debuts in the UK 12/3/25, with a US release to follow—an honest, inspiring look at creativity, identity, and living boldly.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and creative visionary Machan Taylor will release her long-awaited book “Naked Out Loud” on December 3, 2025 in the UK, just in time for the holiday season. Published by New Haven Publishers, the book offers an intimate and empowering exploration of self-expression, artistry, and the courage to live authentically in a world that often demands masks.

“Naked Out Loud” is both a memoir and a manifesto—a deeply personal reflection on creativity, love, vulnerability, and resilience. Known for her remarkable career as a recording artist, performer, and collaborator with some of the most celebrated names in music, Machan brings the same emotional honesty and lyrical sensitivity that define her songwriting to the written page.

Throughout her career, Machan Taylor has performed with artists including Pink Floyd, Sting, Foreigner, and Pat Benatar, while carving her own path as a respected solo artist and educator. With “Naked Out Loud”, she turns her creative focus inward, blending poetic insight with real-life experiences that reveal the triumphs and challenges of an artist’s journey.

The book’s December release positions it as a meaningful and inspiring holiday gift—a celebration of authenticity and artistry perfect for readers seeking depth, inspiration, and connection.

For more information on the pre-sale release in the UK go to

https://www.waterstones.com/book/naked-out-loud/machan-taylor/9781915975287

The official website for Machan Taylor may be found at https://www.machantaylor.com

